Fantasy Football Week 2: Top 5 buy low candidates

The first week is in the books and emotions are running high. The dopamine was spurting through your hair follicles just a week or two ago. It was your post-draft high; you thought you had drafted the best possible team in your league! This was a certain championship for you!

One game in, things may not have gone the way you predicted. Don't let these knee-jerk reactions dictate how you manage your fantasy team moving forward. Stay logical and do not overreact. That being said, plenty of other people in your league are probably overreacting right now. Stay patient and be logical.

People get so amped up for the first week that they do in fact, overreact to poor performances from players they invested a lot of draft capital in. So after watching the games and scouring the box scores, here are the top five buy-low candidates.

#5 Damien Williams

Chiefs RB, Damien Williams

Williams owners have had a rocky road to the start of the season. First they had to deal with Andy Reid announcing the team would be a committee between the three running backs on the roster at that time. Those running backs included Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde, and rookie Darwin Thompson. This led to rampant speculation that Hyde could take the job or that Darwin Thompson could be the next big thing in Andy Reid's potent offense.

Williams' draft value plummeted. On top of all that, they signed former superstar LeSean McCoy right before the season started.

Why buy Damien Williams?

With all of the questions marks surrounding him entering the season, and the big McCoy now in town, things aren't looking good. Fantasy owners are looking for answers after week one, and they are willing to rush to conclusions.

They may be seeing split carries with McCoy and little production outside of the touchdown. What I'm seeing is 13 carries and six catches on the most explosive offense in the NFL. Even if Williams is splitting carries with McCoy for the rest of the season, he's a trusted pass catcher for Patrick Mahomes, and 10-15 touches in that offense is exactly what you signed up for when you drafted Williams.

