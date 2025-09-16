Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Waiver Wire Pickups feat. Tyler Allgeier and Woody Marks

The waiver wire is one of the most important factors during each week of any fantasy football season. It gives managers an opportunity to improve their rosters throughout the course of the year by adding available players with increasing values. Here are some of the top running backs to consider targeting as Week 3 approaches.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire RBs

Waive Wire RBs

#4 - Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers (13% rostered)

Kenneth Gainwell has been working in tandem with Jaylen Warren in the Pittsburgh Steelers' backfield. He has played in more than 40% of the offensive snaps in both of their games so far and has clearly surpassed rookie Kaleb Johnson on their depth chart.

It's unclear if the Steelers will continue using this backfield distribution for the entire season, but Johnson has yet to earn a role in their offense. This makes Gainwell a solid waiver wire target for now with 18 touches already.

#3 - Woody Marks, Houston Texans (11% rostered)

Woody Marks turned in an encouraging performance in his second game with the Houston Texans. The rookie more than doubled his snap percentage as compared to his first game and totaled 51 scrimmage yards last week.

The Texans appear locked into Nick Chubb as their featured running back with Joe Mixon injured, but Marks could be useful for them, especially in passing situations. He could realistically surpass Dare Ogunbowale for this specific role.

#2 - Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (36% rostered)

Tyler Allegeir has proven capable of overcoming the presence of Bijan Robinson to still provide weekly fantasy value. He has already recorded 27 touches for 104 scrimmage yards and a tocuhdown through two games for the Atlanta Falcons this year.

The Week 3 waiver wire is a bit thin at running back, but Allgeier has the safest floor of any of the potential options. His upside is surely limited by Robinson, but his consistent workload appears reliable.

#1 - Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears (6% rostered)

Kyle Monangai received just one touch in his debut game for the Chicago Bears, but head coach Ben Johnson has insisted that he plans on getting the rookie more involved in their offense. This proved true last week when he was given eight touches.

D'Andre Swift remains the featured back for the Bears, but Monangai has become a sleeper for the rest of the 2025 fantasy football season. He is worth a speculative add off of the waiver wire and could pay off in a big way if his workload continues to increase.

