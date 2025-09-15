Fantasy Football Week 3 risers and sliders feat. Nico Collins, TreVeyon Henderson, and more

The opening couple of weeks of the 2025 NFL season has seen a lot of movement across various stat categories. Players who boomed when the campaign started took a step back the next week.

On the other hand, some players were underestimated and rose in the rankings, playing a vital role in their teams' successes.

Let's dive into some stars who showed up and others who didn't in this week's risers-and-sliders analysis of Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy Football Week 3 risers

NFL: Houston Texans Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Nico Collins (Texans, WR)

Nico Collins rose in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings after one week's play.

Collins aimed to continue his run from last season as Houston's top receiver. As the season pans out, the receiver will likely establish himself as the main guy that defenses have to prepare for.

The return of Tank Dell should also open up games for him with a lighter workload.

Ladd McConkey (Chargers, WR)

Although longtime veteran Keenan Allen is back with the LA Chargers, it's the sophomore out of Georgia who's the top receiver of Jim Harbaugh's offense next to Quentin Johnston.

Playing a consistent role in LA's offense, the youngster rose in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings this week.

Fantasy Football Week 3 sliders

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

JJ McCarthy (Vikings, QB)

JJ McCarthy slides in Sportskeeda's ranking this week after taking a shock beating from the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 at home. The sophomore, in his second pro start, never got going, and they registered a 22-6 loss. McCarthy threw for 158 yards and two picks, completing 52.4% of his passes.

The surprising loss will send the Vikings back to the drawing board when they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. McCarthy has to find his groove quickly, as the Vikings cannot afford to fall behind in a competitive NFC North.

TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots, RB)

TreVeyon Henderson is another slider in Sportskeeda's rankings. The running back came into the season projected to be the primary back in New England, just ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson. While he struggled to live up to expectations in Week 1, things got slightly worse in Week 2.

Stevenson was used as the primary back against the Miami Dolphins and made the most of it, booking 18.70 fantasy points.

Henderson will have to capitalize on a small selection of opportunities in the Patriots' committee running back room if he wants to be the featured back.

