Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Projections for Kyren Williams, Zack Moss and more

It’s only been two weeks, and already, running backs are dropping like flies. We’ve lost the likes of J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb for the season. We’re monitoring the health of Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, and David Montgomery.

So who’s left? Which backs are good plays, and who should be left riding the pine? Let’s dive in.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Running Backs

Josh Jacobs (LV, vs. PIT)

It’s been a slow start for last season's rushing leader. Through two games, Jacobs is PPR Running Back 29. He’s yet to crack ten fantasy points in a game. Yikes. Lucky for Jacobs, the Steelers come to Vegas with their pathetic rush defense that allows a league-high 193 rushing yards per game.

Jacobs should get back on track with Pittsburgh coughing up 5.59 yards per attempt. Plug Jacobs into your lineup with confidence.

Williams is battling his teammate Puka Nacua for waiver wire pickup of the year. The Notre Dame product is RB 2 in PPR scoring through two weeks. His 22.7 scoring average is fourth-best behind Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, and Christian McCaffrey.

I’m not sure he can keep up his insane snap counts (over 70 in Week 2), but with Cam Akers being traded this week, it opens the door for Williams to dominate touches for the foreseeable future.

His opponent this week, the Bengals, allow the second-most rush yards in the NFL. Cincy allows an astounding 19.5% of rush attempts to go for 10 yards or more. I think anyone who scooped up Williams is sitting on a gold mine. Keep starting him because he will contribute as a runner and receiver every week. Williams has participated in 76% of Rams pass routes on the season.

This is what fantasy dreams are made of.

As the other starting running back in the Rams vs. Bengals game, I love starting Mixon in all formats. While Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss the contest because of a calf injury, Mixon will be called upon to carry the load.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer concurs, projecting Mixon will easily outscore Texans RB Dameon Pierce this week.

Mixon hasn’t found the endzone, but he’s averaging a healthy 4.4 yards per carry. It’s just a matter of time before he crosses the goal line. What’s even more encouraging are the five targets Mixon has received each of the first two games. While owners aren’t jumping for joy over his lackluster results thus far, this is the Sunday Mixon pays off and finishes as a top 12 back.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Running Backs

Zack Moss (IND, @BAL)

Moss burst onto the scene in Week 2. He took over the Colts backfield with a 107 total-yard performance against the Texans. While I love the role for Moss, playing nearly all of the Colts' offensive snaps, I wouldn't say I like the matchup.

The Ravens have given up just 13.8 PPR points to running backs on the season. Baltimore has yet to give up a rushing touchdown, and their 69 rushing yards allowed per game is sixth best in the NFL. If the Colts fall behind, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew must lead Indy back with his arm, leaving Moss on the outside looking in.

I’d love to have Moss on my roster. I don’t want him near my starting lineup this week.

Dameon Pierce (HOU, @JAX)

It’s been brutal for Pierce and his fantasy owners this year. RB 43 thus far, and it’s been as terrible as you can imagine.

Pierce had loads of preseason hype, but the yards vanished once the games began to count. Pierce hasn’t topped 40 rushing yards in either contest. How bad is it? Pierce has run for just one first down. His yards per carry is a horrific 2.65. I don’t have to tell you how ugly it’s been if you roster Pierce.

The bottom line is that the Texans' line is abysmal. Their Week 3 opponent, the Jaguars, allows just 83 rush yards per game. Sit Pierce, in fact, try to trade him. This isn’t going to get any better.