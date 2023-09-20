Fantasy Football Week 3 trade targets: Which players to buy and sell feat. Alvin Kamara, Courtland Sutton and more 

Two weeks into the fantasy football season, and we already know if we have significant problems with our rosters. If you are 0-2, it’s not the end of the world. I don’t want you to quit. I also don’t want you to make bad trades.

What we have to do is target possibly underperforming talent that can be had at a value. We then have to evaluate our rosters to see what holes we need to fill and who could fetch the most return in trade.

If you are ever considering a trade be sure to consult our Trade Analyzer tool. Here, you can see if the deal works for both sides before you accept it.

Week 3 Fantasy Football trades: Players to bring in

Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor

Neither player is available to play yet, but Kamara can return in Week 4 and Taylor in Week 5. Get ahead of your league mates and make offers now. The Saints could be without Jamaal Williams, who was injured on Monday Night Football. That leaves just Toney Jones Jr. and rookie Kendre Miller as options in the Saints backfield.

The Taylor situation is still sticky. We aren’t sure if he wants to play for the Colts or if they’ll let him suit up. He could be traded, which would be a huge bonus. Either way, he’s a lottery ticket, and I want it in my pocket to cash in at some point.

Joe Mixon

The Bengals could be without Joe Burrow as he recovers from his latest calf injury. That leads one to believe the coaches will lean on Mixon and the running game. Through two games, Mixon hasn’t blown away anyone with his statistics. He’s yet to top 60 yards rushing, but I love his expanded role in the passing game.

Mixon has seen five targets each week. That’s the type of usage that leads to big fantasy weeks. Buy Mixon ahead of Burrow news later in the week.

A.J. Brown

The squeaky wheel narrative is in play here. I would bet vast sums of money that Monday night, we’ll see the ball funneled to Brown, who was seen pouting over targets in Week 2.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles face the Buccaneers at home this week. Tampa Bay has allowed the 7th most receiving yards to opposing players and will possibly be down starting cornerback Carlton Davis. Brown is a top-7 fantasy receiver, and his owners may be growing impatient with his slow start. He had a touchdown wiped off the board due to a penalty on Thursday, but we don’t need to remind his owners of that.

Week 3 Fantasy Football trades: Players to sell

Khalil Herbert

The Bears stink. I don’t want to bank on anyone in this offense to carry me to a fantasy title. Herbert looks like he’s already being pushed by rookie Roschon Johnson for carries.

Herbert has done nothing to hold onto this job. His 3.88 yards per carry is nearly two full yards less than Johnson's. There is no juice in this offense currently. Get out while you can. Herbert may still have trade value to a running back needy team. In a few weeks, he might be droppable. Sell now.

Rachaad White

We finally had a good week from White!

In his 19th NFL game, he went over 60 rushing yards for just the second time. While everyone is giddy over his three-down role, I want to direct your attention to his upcoming schedule—Week 3 vs. Philadelphia, who have allowed just 104 rush yards on the season.

In Week 4, the Bucs travel to New Orleans to face a Saints defense that is top 8 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Then, in Week 5, the Bucs are on BYE. I’d sell high on White this week before he hits this brutal stretch.

Courtland Sutton

With Jerry Jeudy back to full health and rookie Marvin Mims breaking out in Week 2, there will be less and less for Sutton. You can sell the tall wideout to another owner on his target volume (seven in Week 2) and his touchdown in the opener.

What you don’t want to do is hold a depreciating asset in a bad offense. There are too many wideouts getting playing time in Denver for my liking. I want out of the Sutton business.