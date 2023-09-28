Fantasy Football Week 4 Buy Low Sell High candidates: Cash in on Puka Nacua, invest in Calvin Ridley, and more

Each week of every fantasy football season offers new opportunities to make deals for certain players based on their fluctuating situations. A player's value can drastically change as the year goes on, with some factors such as injuries and offensive roles having a major impact on their outlook. Savvy managers are always paying attention to these trends and looking for ways to capitalize.

One of the best ways to take advantage of some of these situations is through the trade market. When a manager expects that any fantasy football player on their roster has reached their maximum value, it can often be wise to cash in on that player for other assets for their value begins to regress.

Alternatively, when players are perceived to have lost much of their value, but a manager can find valid reasons for why their value will increase, they may want to look into acquiring that player. Especially at a cheaper price than what they will command later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's always important to stay ahead of the trends whenever possible and make moves according to where a player is potentially going, not necessarily what they have already done in the past.

Want to trade Skyy Moore? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season offers plenty of interesting fantasy football angles for managers to continue to build toward their goal of winning a championship. Several targets have emerged as potential buy-low candidates that could pay off in a big way down the road. Other candidates have established themselves as sell-high options, as it's more likely for their production to regress than progress.

The following list outlines the top fantasy football players that managers should either consider cashing in on, or investing in their future. Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer assisted with generating potential trade packages for these players to receive to proper return value.

Using this strategy, along with the analyzer tool, is likely to help any manager gain an edge over the rest of their fantasy league.

Fantasy Football Week 4 sell high trade candidates

Puka Nacua trade

It may be time to cash in on the following fantasy football players before their value begins to decline:

Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert has been excellent serving as the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins' high-powered offense so far this season, including rushing for 240 yards and six touchdowns. He's also coming off his best game of the 2023 NFL season, ranking as the RB2 in Week 3 fantasy football. The only issue is that the RB1 last week was his teammate, rookie De'Von Achane.

Mostert has been an extremely valuable fantasy asset, but now may be the time to trade him away at a maximized value. The breakout game for Achane almost definitely means he will earn more touches moving forward. Jeff Wilson Jr. is also going to come off the injured list soon, creating even more competition for touches in the Dolphins' backfield.

The days of Mostert earning more than 80 percent of the snaps, as he did in his first two games, are likely over. Wise managers should consider flipping him now before his production regresses into more of a timeshare and his trade value plummets.

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua has been the biggest breakout fantasy football star so far during the 2023 season. He recently set a new NFL record by being the first player ever to record 25 total receptions in his first two career games. Through three games, he's averaging a massive ten receptions for 113 yards per game, making him the biggest waiver wire steal this year.

Also Read: Top Week 4 WR Waiver Wire pickups

The issue with Nacua's outlook for the remainder of this season is that he has done all of this with Cooper Kupp on the injured list. Kupp is expected to make his 2023 debut for the Los Angeles Rams as soon as Week 5, which will likely take a significant number of targets away from Nacua.

While he still holds value for the rest of the season, Nacua's stock will likely only go down from here. To maximize his fantasy value, managers should consider selling at his likely all-time high.

Alexander Mattison

After a disappointing first two games of the 2023 NFL season, Alexander Mattison turned in his best fantasy football performance in Week 3. He turned in 93 rushing yards, more than doubling his season total so far, while also adding five receptions. This is the type of performance that managers were expecting from him weekly when they selected him high in fantasy drafts this year.

The biggest issue for Mattison's outlook is that the Minnesota Vikings recently acquired Cam Akers via trade. He didn't play in Week 3, but when he inevitably makes his debut, it's unclear how the backfield workload will be distributed. The unknown of Mattison's role going forward makes him a trade candidate, especially coming off his game of the year by far.

Before replacing any of these players in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Fantasy Football Week 4 buy low trade candidates

Calvin Ridley trade

It may be time to invest in the following fantasy football players while their values are relatively low:

Zack Moss

While many fantasy football managers still remain skeptical of Zack Moss' overall value, wise managers should look to capitalize on acquiring him. He's clearly the workhorse back for the Indianapolis Colts, despite them being relatively deep at the position. Moss has already recorded 54 touches this year and has only appeared in two games.

Some managers are worried that Moss' production will completely plummet when Jonathan Taylor returns from the PUP list. While this is entirely possible, there's still no indication that Taylor will play another down for the Colts as he continues to demand a trade.

It very well may be Moss' backfield for the remainder of the season, so it makes sense to acquire him before that distinction is made and get him at a cheaper price than it would be then.

Calvin Ridley

When the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Calvin Ridley via trade, he instantly became one of the most popular fantasy football targets during draft season. He justified his hype in Week 1 with a massive performance, recording eight receptions on 11 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Since then, Ridley has posted just five receptions for 72 yards combined across his past two games. This has many managers worried that he could be a fantasy bust this year and that Week 1 was a fluke.

He's still the clear WR1 in a high-scoring offense, and his 15 targets over the past two weeks suggest much bugger games are ahead. His stock likely won't get any lower than it is right now, making him an ideal Week 4 trade target.

Also Read: 5 knee-jerk trades to pursue after Week 3 fantasy football

Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams, along with the Denver Broncos in general, has been disappointing so far during the 2023 fantasy football season. He is currently averaging just 12 carries and 46 rushing yards per game this year and has been held without a rushing touchdown. With many managers likely looking to dump him, he now makes sense as a buy-low candidate.

It's important to remember that Williams suffered a devastating knee injury last year, forcing him to miss 13 games. He always should have been expected to get off to a slow start this season as the Broncos ease him back into action. Managers should consider investing in him now before his workload begins to increase, as he's projected to eventually serve as their workhorse back.

Confused about whom to start for Rams vs Bengals? Try out Start/Sit Optimizer to make your decision easier