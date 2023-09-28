Fantasy Football Week 4 QBs injury report: Updates on Bryce Young, Derek Carr and more

Luckily for the NFL, the injury report for quarterbacks leading into Week 4 is shallow. No other significant injuries have occurred after what happened to Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray is still out after suffering from an ACL tear but is expected to return any time during the season.

However, other play-callers are nursing some injuries, leading them to miss some games. Here are the noteworthy quarterbacks dealing with health concerns in the injury report for Week 4.

Bryce Young injury report: Latest on Panthers QB

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

Young was ruled out for the Carolina Panthers’ Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury. He might have gotten it when he tried to scramble for a first down during their Week 2 encounter with the New Orleans Saints.

Andy Dalton started on his behalf since he didn’t practice at all leading into Week 3. But while Young is trending to start again in Week 4, his status is still considered day-to-day. If he cannot play in Week 4, Dalton could be a sneaky good fantasy football option again.

Last week, the veteran play-caller had 34 completions for 361 yards and two touchdowns in their loss to the Seahawks. Week 4 presents a better matchup because they will face the Minnesota Vikings, a team ranked 25th in passing yards allowed per game.

But even if Young gets the start, other fantasy options are better than him. Even C.J. Stroud is looking to be a more appealing choice at quarterback for your fantasy roster. Young has 42 completions for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions through two games.

Derek Carr injury report: Latest on Saints QB

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury coming into Week 4. He suffered the injury after a tackle from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, forcing him to leave the game early. Jameis Winston filled in for him, but it wasn’t enough to prevent an 18-17 loss.

Eventually, Carr was diagnosed with a shoulder A/C joint injury that may sideline him for a while. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Carr didn’t practice on Thursday, increasing the possibility of Winston being the Saints’ starting quarterback in Week 4.

Carr’s return will depend on whether the swelling around his shoulder has reduced and if he can freely move the joint without pain. While his injury report renders him out of action, Winston is an appealing fantasy football option for Week 4.

New Orleans will face their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team currently ranked 24th in passing yards allowed after Week 3. Winston can let the ball fly, leading to impressive outings from Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

Deshaun Watson injury report: Latest on Browns QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Watson’s injury report is surprising because he finished the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. However, a hit from safety Amani Hooker might have put his right shoulder in danger. This condition made him a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice for Week 4.

But given that Watson finished the game, the Browns decided to limit him at practice, giving him additional rest. It also makes his status for their next game against the Baltimore Ravens questionable. Still, being at practice indicates that he could go on Sunday.

Watson found his groove against the Titans, finishing with 27 completions out of 33 attempts for 298 yards and two touchdowns. If he can maintain this momentum, Cleveland could be a force to be reckoned with. However, getting the green light to play on Sunday is the first step to sustaining this rediscovered rhythm.

But if Watson plays in Week 4, a tough challenge awaits because they will host the Baltimore Ravens. True to their nature, the Ravens are ranked 11th in passing yards allowed and eighth in points allowed per game this season. Therefore, start other quarterbacks with favorable matchups over him for Week 4.