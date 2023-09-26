Fantasy Football Week 4 trade targets: Why you should cut your losses on Zay Flowers and Breece Hall

The hustle of fantasy football never stops. You could be 3-0 or 0-3, and there's no way you're giving up on the season yet if you’ve had some bad luck. What we have to do is get creative with our trade offers. Use the Sportskeeda Trade Analyzer Tool to ensure you get a fair deal.

If you're 3-0, you should look to bolster your starting lineup by preying on bad teams in your league. They are desperate for wins, and you can trade from a position of strength to take their best players.

If you're 0-3, do not just give away your best assets. You're working on building a competitive roster that gets you back in the playoff race. The focus of these teams should be adding upside talent and moving on from players clogging up their rosters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s get trading:

Before trading any for these players, make sure to run it through our trade analyzer to ensure a fair deal.

Week 4 Fantasy Football trades: Players to bring in

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Richardson (QB, IND)

As of Monday, Richardson is still in concussion protocol. If that's the case, his availability for Sunday could be in question.

That's exactly the type of fantasy asset you want if your team is looking to make a splash. Richardson was set to go nuclear in Week 2 before suffering a concussion. His rushing upside sets him apart from the other streaming options you find on the waiver wire.

Richardson’s fantasy playoff schedule is incredible, as he visits Atlanta and then has home contests with Las Vegas and Houston. While other QBs are playing in the snow, he would be in pristine condition to run you to a fantasy title.

Brian Robinson Jr. (RB, WSH)

When fantasy owners look at their players and see seven points, they often panic. They think the football player stinks and often fail to dive deeper into their usage.

I want you to call that owner this week and make them an offer for Brian Robinson Jr. The Bills blitzed the Commanders, but it was no fault of Robinson’s. He averaged seven yards per carry in the loss.

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos

Yes, Antonio Gibson saw five targets, but this game script was extreme. The Commanders want to establish the run early and often, with Robinson leading the charge.

Through three games, Robinson owns 73.4% of the Commanders' carries. That’s where the value is. Get Robinson on your squad at a discount this week before he returns to demolishing the gridiron.

Nico Collins (WR, HOU)

When fantasy owners draft players like Nico Collins, it’s often with a skeptical eye. They don’t buy into the talent and know he’s on a bad team.

Collins was overshadowed in Week 3 by rookie Tank Dell, who went for 145 receiving yards. The Texans cruised to an easy win, and Collins was not needed. With contests upcoming against Pittsburgh, Atlanta and New Orleans, the pass-happy Texans will lean more on their top target.

Collins owns 28.7% of Texans' receiving yards thus far. He’s a perfect buy-low candidate.

Week 4 Fantasy Football trades: Which players to sell?

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Zay Flowers (WR, BAL)

I love Flowers. He’s on a ton of my teams, but I think this is a time to sell at a point where you can get good value in return. In Week 3, Flowers led the Ravens with a 32.3% target share. The problem is he’s basically an extension of the run game.

His yards per target per Fantasy Points Data was a measly 4.80. He failed to find the endzone this season while still putting up double-digit PPR points every single week.

Sell on his 10-target game and team-leading 25 overall. I see the Ravens as a team that will continue to spread the ball to Mark Andrews and others while giving Flowers short work that he can’t do much with.

He’s yet to top 80 yards receiving this year. Sell him to a WR-needy club for an upgrade elsewhere.

Breece Hall (RB, NYJ)

This one hurts. I’m a huge fan of Hall, but it’s just not going to happen with this New York Jets offense, not as long as Zach Wilson is under center and not as long as this offensive line continues to open zero holes. You can’t start Hall. He has 27 rushing yards in his last two weeks.

Here’s a situation where you dangle Hall to a team that's desperate for RB help. See what they would send back. Now, Hall is insanely talented and can turn this around in a flash if the Jets make a QB change, but how long can we wait?

The Jets get KC, @ Den, then home for Philly before a Week 7 BYE.