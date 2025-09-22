Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Running Back Pickups feat. Trey Benson and Woody Marks

Winning the waiver wire is one of the most important factors for any fantasy football team looking for sustained success. Adding available players with upside and growing roles in their NFL offenses is crucial in optimizing the overall contruction of a roster. The running backs have always been among the most popular targets, including the following options in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire RBs

Week 4 Waiver Wire

#4 - Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (17% rostered)

Blake Corum has increased his role in the Los Angeles Rams' offense during each week of the 2025 fantasy football season so far. He opened the year by receiving just two touches in his first game, but has increased his workload to five and eight touches since then.

Kyren Williams remains the clearly featured back for the Rams, but if Corum can continue the trend of increasing his output, he could be a valuable waiver wire target in a highly productive offensive system. He is a speculative add for now.

#3 - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Washington Commanders (6% rostered)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. led all Washington Commanders running backs in attempts during their most recent game. He was part of comittee that used three players, but his 11 were more than Jacory Croskey-Merrit's eight and Jeremy McNichols' four.

The Commnaders moved on from Brian Robinson Jr. this year before Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. They are still sorting out their backfield distribution, but Rodriguez may be the best one to own currently after being their preferred option last week.

#2 - Woody Marks, Houston Texans (14% rostered)

Woody Marks is one of the best speculative adds off of the waiver wire among all available running backs. His touches for the Houston Texans have increased during each week of his rookie season and he has seemingly locked down their RB2 role behind Nick Chubb for now. He appears to have the upside to eventually surpass him as the primary Joe Mixon replacement.

#1 - Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (45% rostered)

Trey Benson is an absolute must add in all fantasy football leagues where he is still available. James Conner suffered what is reportedly expected to be a season-ending ankle injury, so Benson is in line to take over as their featured running back. Conner has exceeded 200 touches in each of his four season with the Arizona Cardinals, so Benson is likely to receive a massive workload.

