Fantasy Football Week 5 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. Rashee Rice, Ashton Jeanty, Jaylen Warren

Things just got real in fantasy football. We’ve hit Week 5, which means we have BYEs to contend with. Throw in mounting injuries to star players, and our fantasy football lineups are taking a beating. There are holes to fill and underperforming players to try to move.

If you’re 1-3 or 0-4, your job is to work the league to move your big ticket players and get multiple players in return. What do I mean? If your record is struggling and you own a player like Josh Allen, consider trading him for a pair of players you can immediately insert into your starting lineup.

Pick up a QB off the waiver wire and stream going forward. If you have Saquon Barkley, trade him to the 4-0 or 3-1 team for a couple of assets. It’s not the time to sit on your roster to wait and see what happens. You’re in “win now” mode. So let’s get to it.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets

NFL: JUL 30 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Getty

Players to buy:

1. Rashee Rice (WR) KC - If you didn’t see the Chiefs in Week 4, it was the Patrick Mahomes show. The returning Xavier Woods led the team in both rushing and receiving. It’s obvious the Chiefs need help. Rice returns from suspension in Week 7. Do yourself a favor and acquire him now.

You’re looking at a 15-point-per-week player in PPR scoring immediately. He’s not injured. His impact will be immediate. He’s a top-10 WR begging to be acquired. Make this your priority for the weekend.

2. Jaylen Warren (RB) PIT - Warren missed the Steelers' Week 4 game in Ireland with a knee injury. In his place, Kenneth Gainwell finished as RB 3 in PPR scoring. It’s obvious the Steelers RB position is oozing fantasy points. Warren should be cheaper to trade for, considering he’s coming off an injury and he’s on BYE this week. I’d be making a sneaky offer for Warren, especially in PPR leagues.

He has finished as a top-20 running back each week to start the season. His 23 opportunities in Week 3 are what fantasy dreams are made of. He’s got upside to be a very valuable flex play down the stretch.

3. Deebo Samuel (WR) WAS - It’s hard to say we’re buying low on Samuel. He’s WR 9 in PPR to this point. But what I’m banking on is even more production as Jayden Daniels returns under center. Add in the fact that his fellow Commanders receiver is seeking second opinions for what could be a sports hernia, and the targets are going to be flowing in Samuel’s direction.

The Commanders have given Samuel three carries in each of the last two games. That sneaky opportunity could lead to dividends going forward with the state of Washington's running game. Samuel has scored in three of four games to start the season.

4. Patrick Mahomes (QB) KC - Don’t look now, but Mahomes has three top-six finishes through four weeks. With the lack of any kind of running game in KC, Mahomes has attempted at least 37 passes in three of four weeks. Last weekend, he welcomed back Xavier Worthy, and we’re just a few games from Rashee Rice joining the party.

Now is the time to get vintage Mahomes on your squad for the playoff run. I love the upcoming Chiefs schedule, including games at Jacksonville, then home for Detroit and Las Vegas. We’re going to see massive passing numbers from the face of the league.

5. Chris Godwin (WR) KC - Returning from a brutal injury, Godwin started for the Bucs on Sunday and, per Dwain McFarland’s Fantasy Life Data, participated in 91% of Tampa’s routes and saw ten targets. While he didn’t light up the scoreboard, that utilization is going to be key as we’re mining for fantasy points in the BYE weeks.

I’d be offering up trades for Godwin as he could become a top-20 WR down the stretch. Remember, before his injury, he was a top-5 fantasy receiver last season. Mike Evans is also going to miss several more weeks.

Players to sell:

Any Cincinnati Bengals player - This offense is broken. Jake Browning is a disaster at quarterback. It’s over for the Bengals. Their second straight dud occurred on Monday night as the Broncos dominated the hapless Bengals. Chase Brown has no room to run, and drives don’t sustain long enough for him to get the volume he saw a year ago.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins don’t have a prayer with Browning. It’s alarming how poorly this offense is performing. I’d be selling these Bengals for whatever I can get. You still have name value on all of these players.

Put your selling pants on and get to work.

Ashton Jeanty (RB) LV - You might be saying, but didn’t Jeanty just blow up? Yes. That’s the point. Lost in the 21 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, along with two receiving scores, was the Raiders losing their best lineman, Kolton Miller, for several weeks to a high-ankle sprain. Jeanty is going to see more hits in the backfield and won’t be playing the Bears every week.

This is the perfect time to dangle him in front of your league mates and see what he can return. I’m not saying to give Jeanty away, but this is what we do here. Selling high on someone we don’t think will sustain this success. Jeanty should be able to get you most anything you’d want back in a deal.

2. Nico Collins (WR) HOU - He’s WR 20 in PPR scoring, but Collins has just one top-25 finish on the year. You drafted him in the top-15 overall, most likely. He’s on a terrible offense that can’t protect C.J. Stroud or sustain much offense. Use their 26-0 victory over a terrible Titans team to see if you can get an upgrade on Collins. His role is fine.

He collected four of six targets for 79 yards on Sunday, but he’s not giving you the return for where you drafted him. His target share is 12th among all WRs (27%), which means they are still trying to get him the ball. I no longer enjoy the offensive environment in Houston. If you can package Collins for someone in a more exciting offense, do it.

About the author Brian Drake Brian Drake's journey across the fantasy universe began as a writer for Fighting Chance Fantasy. He co-created his own podcast, “The Fantasy Football Hustle” which was nominated for the FSWA podcast of the year in 2022.



He hosted the PFF postgame show on SiriusXM for two years. Brian hosts the “Two-Point Stance” for Fantasy Points. Brian competes annually in the King’s Classic experts draft at the Pro Football HOF.



Brian graduated from Oswego State University after majoring in broadcasting. He lives in Syracuse, NY with his wife and two children where he braces for the yearly letdown his beloved Syracuse Orange will provide. He is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and lover of pro wrestling. If you see him out he’ll never say no to a cold IPA. Know More

