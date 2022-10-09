Fantasy football Week 5 kicker rankings

As we look towards fantasy football in Week 5, there's a stark realization of how well-balanced the league is right now and how it makes it more difficult to arrive at any conclusions at this early stage regarding potential Super Bowl favorites.

We have the Philadelphia Eagles with a 4-0 record and the Houston Texans at the opposite end of the spectrum with a 0-3-1 record.

Every other team is somewhere in between, with fancied teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs all having lost at least one game.

It points to an incredibly well-balanced league and the rankings of the kickers are as follows at the moment.

All things considered, however, there are some favorites for this week's matchups.

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT) Daniel Carlson, LV (at KC) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN) Evan McPherson, CIN (at BAL) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. ATL) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. DAL) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. IND) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. CHI) Cade York, CLE (vs. LAC) Robbie Gould, SF (at CAR) Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. HOU) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB) Matthew Wright, KC (vs. LV) Jason Sanders, MIA (at NYJ) Brett Maher DAL (at LAR) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. NYG) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. SEA) Cameron Dicker, PHI (at ARI) Nick Folk, NE (vs. DET) Cairo Santos, CHI (at MIN) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. MIA) Graham Gano, NYG (at GB) Eddy Piniero, CAR (vs. SF) Chris Boswell, PIT (at BUF) Randy Bullock, TEN (at WAS) Jason Myers, SEA (at NO) Michael Badgley, DET (at NE) Matt Ammendola, ARI (vs. PHI) Chase McLaughlin, IND (at DEN) Taylor Bertolet, LAC (at CLE) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at JAC) Joey Slye, WAS (vs. TEN)

Kickers to start in Fantasy Football in Week 5

#1 - Robbie Gould, 49ers v Panthers

Robbie Gould is not right up there in the rankings but he has a golden opportunity to make hay against the Carolina Panthers.

They have allowed 10.75 PPG in fantasy football and that is because of an slightly bizarre piece of fact: the Panthers have the best defense in the NFL in the red-zone.

The Panthers defense allows a lot of play to progress downfield but they roadblock touchdowns, meaning opposition kickers are more active against them nearer the goal.

#2 - Brett Maher, Cowboys v Rams

Brett Maher has been in quite a bit of form and might be in play for longer than usual against the Rams.

The Rams defense has enough chutzpah to stop the Cowboys offense and stop Cooper Rush from punching through to touchdowns.

It might lead to a lot of opportunities for field goals for Brett Maher and to pick up points in fantasy football.

#3 - Matt Gay, Rams v Cowboys

For the same reason that Brett Maher is on the list, Matt Gay also makes our list.

These are two incredibly well-matched teams and there is a chance that the Cowboys defense will also be able to limit multiple first downs and touchdowns. This will see Matt Gay coming onto the field from time to time to keep the scoreboard ticking and fantasy football points rolling.

#4 - Will Lutz, Saints v Seahawks

The Seahawks have allowed 8.75 PPG per fantasy football kicker and that is the ninth-most in the NFL. Will Lutz nearly pulled off a 60-yarder last week and was extremely unlucky not to see it go in.

There's a decent chance he'll take the opportunity to fire some in against the Seahawks.

NFL @NFL It hit the upright AND crossbar. VIKINGS WIN VIKINGS WIN. #MINvsNO

#5 - Dustin Hopkins, Chargers v Browns

Much like some of the other teams on this list, the Browns have the defense to stop the Chargers near the red zone but still give up enough yardage to the opposing team to put them in field goal range.

Dustin Hopkins will have enough chances to put some field goals through and is a solid pick for fantasy football.

