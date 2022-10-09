Fantasy football Week 5 quarterback rankings

With Week 5 upon us, here's a look at the most important fantasy football rankings in the sphere as they pertain to the most important position in the game: the quarterback.

After four games this season, it seems as though there has been a change of guard.

Old heads like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who have dominated the past two seasons despite the emergence of new quarterbacks, have fallen behind.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes now lead the rankings, with both of them impressive in their last outings against strong teams. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a proper humbling.

Speaking of the Ravens, despite a 2-2 record, Lamar Jackson remains ensconced int he top 3 due to his individual performances. But with a 4-0 record, Jalen Hurts takes the fourth spot in these rankings for leading the only team with a perfect record so far.

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PIT) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LV) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI) Justin Herbert, LAC (at CLE) Tom Brady, TB (vs. ATL) Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. NYG) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CHI) Derek Carr, LV (at KC) Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. IND) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. HOU) Geno Smith, SEA (at NO) Jared Goff, DET (at NE) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DAL) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at WAS) Teddy Bridgewater, MIA (at NYJ) Carson Wentz, WAS (vs. TEN) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at CAR) Matt Ryan, IND (at DEN) Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. MIA) Justin Fields, CHI (at MIN) Marcus Mariota, ATL (at TB) Andy Dalton, NO (vs. SEA) Jacoby Brissett, CLE (vs. LAC) Daniel Jones, NYG (at GB) Cooper Rush, DAL (at LAR) Kenny Pickett, PIT (at BUF) Baker Mayfield, CAR (vs. SF) Davis Mills, HOU (at JAC) Bailey Zappe, NE (vs. DET)

Quarterbacks for fantasy football in Week 5

#1 - Tom Brady, Buccaneers v Falcons

If sentimentality was a statistical parameter, based on how often Brady has tormented the Falcons, we could make an immediate case for why he should start in fantasy football.

But one can dig deeper to find that even though the Buccaneers have not done too well on offense, their offensive line is the best in terms of pressure rate and fourth-best in terms of adjusted sack rate.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are third from bottom when it comes to pressure rate and sixth-worst for adjusted sack rate. This is a mismatch in every sense.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs v Raiders

The Raiders only have five sacks this year, which ranks them second from bottom in that category. However, the Chiefs' offensive line has only allowed five sacks in total against Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has a 7-1 record against the Raiders and 22 touchdowns recorded against them. Mayhem Mahomes might be as assured a pick one can get for this week in fantasy football.

#3 - Jalen Hurts, Eagles v Cardinals

Jalen Hurts comes up against the Arizona Cardinals in the best form of his life.

The Cardinals defense is weak in terms of putting pressure on the quarterback. They are dead last in sacks this season despite blitzing 42.2% of the times.

For a quarterback playing with the confidence to lead his team to 4-0, and with an offensive line that can withstand pressure, there is much hope for fantasy football players in the gospel of Jalen Hurts.

#4 - Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars v Texans

Trevor Lawrence has improved this season but had a rough week against the Eagles last time around where he threw one interception. His quarterback rating in that game was a meager 84.3.

One would hope that was an aberration, and the winless Texans will offer the perfect remedy for him to play himself back into form and garner some fantasy football points.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Trevor Lawrence lost 4 fumbles today. He's the first player this century to lose 4 fumbles in a game. Trevor Lawrence lost 4 fumbles today. He's the first player this century to lose 4 fumbles in a game. https://t.co/LotACYeOgu

#5 - Jared Goff, Lions v Patriots

The Patriots will be without both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer and will rely heavily on defense to win the game.

Unfortunately, when the pressure is on the defense to make big plays, the fundamentals can slide and that could give Jared Goff an opportunity to carry on his sparkling form this season that has seen him accumulate signficant fantasy football points.

With 11 touchdowns and a showing that sees him ranked third in passing yards this season, Goff should relish this matchup, especially in fantasy football.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats



• 26/39

• 378 passing yards

• 4 TDs - 1 INT

• 121.5 passer rating



#Lions Jared Goff’s stats today…• 26/39• 378 passing yards• 4 TDs - 1 INT• 121.5 passer rating Jared Goff’s stats today…• 26/39• 378 passing yards• 4 TDs - 1 INT• 121.5 passer rating#Lions

Poll : 0 votes