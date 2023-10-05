Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Projections for Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall and more

With four teams on bye, your starting lineup might be looking a little rough this week. We’re without some of our favorite bell cow running backs, such as Kenneth Walker, Rachaad White, and the emerging Jerome Ford. Many of you are digging into your benches or the waiver wire for help, and we have to make the right calls to ensure victory.

Let’s dive into my favorite starts and sits at the RB position for Week 5.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start’ Em Running Backs

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers

Breece Hall, New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

There are several things going right for Hall these days. First, Head Coach Robert Saleh said this week that his elite runner will no longer be on a snap count. That’s great. In fantasy, opportunity is everything. Second, he’s facing the lowly Denver Broncos. The Mile High defenders allow the most fantasy points to running backs in the entire league. Opposing backs are averaging 153.3 yards per game on the Broncos.

We know the Jets don’t really want to drop Zach Wilson back to pass much, so it could be a breakout week for the second-year sensation from Iowa State.

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Lions Packers Football

The Panthers are getting gashed on the ground thus far. Carolina’s run defense ranks 29th in the NFL, giving up 4.7 yards per carry. Now enter David Montgomery, fresh off a three-touchdown performance, and we’ve got a recipe for fantasy points. Detroit should have no issue imposing their will on the winless Panthers. That means lots of ground and pound in the second half with Monty. I wouldn’t be shocked if he tallies at least two more scores on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

It hasn’t been a stellar season so far for last year's rushing champ. Jacobs did produce in a big way last week, thanks to reeling in eight of his eleven targets for 81 yards. I don’t think we’ll see that level of pass game production again, but Green Bay does allow 6.5 receptions per game to the running back position, which is third most in the league. The 115 yards per game on the ground they give up is also the fifth worst. Jacobs should have a great day in the desert.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit’ Em Running Backs

Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

I’m glad to see Taylor returning, but I don’t want to lose Moss from my lineups either. Seeing as JT hasn’t had a training camp or played since last season, I find it hard to believe he’s going to walk into an every-down role. But that also means Moss won’t have that massive workload either.

By the way, they’ll face a Titans team that allows just 12.2 fantasy points per game to running backs. I want no part of facing the brick wall from Nashville. Their 56.8 rush yards allowed per game is fourth-best overall. No thanks.

Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

Allowing just 45.3 yards per game, the Lions are nearly impossible to run against. In Week 4, Detroit held the Packers duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to 29 rushing yards combined. Miles Sanders is having a solid season, but he’s battling a nagging groin injury and is ceding carries to Chuba Hubbard (14 last week).

Sanders's only saving grace would be to come through as a receiver, which he’s done with 15 receptions in the 2023 campaign.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys

Don’t look now, but the Falcons defense is actually stout against the run. Atlanta ranks third in fantasy points per game allowed to the running back position (11.53), and Dameon Pierce is struggling behind a beat-up O-line. This is a game where Houston leans on their pass game, and we all know Pierce stays as far away from the passing game as possible.

If you want a back to get you 30 yards, Pierce might be your guy. He hasn’t topped 40 yards rushing since Week 1. Find a different back; in fact, trade Pierce before the weekend.