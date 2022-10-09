Fantasy football Week 5 tight end rankings

The Fantasy Football tight end rankings for Week 5 showcase some usual suspects and some surprising names.

Travis Kelce leads the list and his connection with Patrick Mahomes is proving to be more vital than ever now that Tyreek Hill has left the building. This week's huge divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders will need everyone firing on all cylinders and Kelce will be critical to that mission.

Mark Andrews continued his form for the Baltimore Ravens and remains the go-to target for Lamar Jackson on passing. Against Cincinnati, he will be looking to make some hay and score some fantasy football points.

Among the surprises, the Detroit Lions offense has been quite a revelation this season and while much of the focus has been on Jared Goff, T.J. Hockenson has quietly risen through the ranks to make his presence felt.

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LV) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at NE) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. DAL) Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. PHI) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at ARI) Darren Waller, LV (at KC) George Kittle, SF (at CAR) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at BUF) Gerald Everett, LAC (at CLE) David Njoku, CLE (vs. LAC) Hayden Hurst, CIN (at BAL) Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. MIA) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. NYG) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at LAR) Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CHI) Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. TEN) Will Dissly, SEA (at NO) Evan Engram, JAC (at HOU) Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at DEN) Mike Gesicki, MIA (at NYJ) Hunter Henry, NE (vs. DET) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. SEA) Daniel Bellinger, NYG (at GB) Cade Otton, TB (vs. ATL) Taysom Hill, NO (vs. SEA) Kylen Granson, IND (at DEN) Noah Fant, SEA (at NO) Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN) Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. LAC) Quintin Morris, BUF (vs. PIT) Jordan Akins, HOU (at JAC)

Tight Ends to watch for Fantasy Football in Week 5

#1 - Kyle Pitts, Falcons v Buccaneers

Kyle Pitts is not having a great season by any stretch of the imagination. But neither is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

Pitts is still the primary target for the Atlanta Falcons and he will likely start performing again. Against a Buccaneers groups that's allowing 15.2 PPG in fantasy football terms, exacerbated by Antoine Winfield playing cornerback instead of safety, Pitts will fancy his chances.

#2 - Zach Ertz, Cardinals v Eagles

With 31 targets and 22 receptions, Zach Ertz is already a vital cog in the Arizona Cardinals' offense. He comes up against a familiar team and one that he would want to come out on top against.

The drive for revenge and ending the Eagles' perfect record so far might provide the motivation for Ertz to shine and get points both on the ground and in fantasy football.

#3 - Tyler Higbee, Rams v Cowboys

With 38 targets and 26 receptions, he is undoubtedly one of the primary targets in the team and the main tight end target. Against the Cowboys, he will look to be the exit valve for many of the Rams' attacks and is ideal for fantasy football this week.

#4 - Pat Freiermuth, Steelers v Bills

Pat Freiermuth has 18 receptions from 21 targets this season and his 223 yards receiving are the highest for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites, but they are without safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, which portends well for him to get more points in Fantasy Football this week.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Bills have ruled out S Jordan Poyer, TE Dawson Knox, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow and WR Jamison Crowder for Sunday's game vs. the Steelers.

#5 - Tyler Conklin, Jets v Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are the second-worst team in the league when it comes to pass DVOA against tight ends at 41.4%.

Tyler Conklin has 21 receptions from 29 targets leading to 192 yards and a touchdown.

Mason Dodd @MasonDoddFFN Tyler Conklin has more receptions this season than...



- Travis Kelce

- Davante Adams

- CeeDee Lamb

- Michael Pittman Tyler Conklin has more receptions this season than...- Travis Kelce - Davante Adams- CeeDee Lamb- Michael Pittman

