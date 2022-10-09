Fantasy Football Week 5 wide receiver rankings

Week 5 of the NFL sees wide receivers as the cream of the crop in fantasy football but with the usual names at the top of the list.

Cooper Kupp carries on at the top, keeping up his form from last season going over the first four weeks of the campaign.

Stefon Diggs is also carrying on in a similar vein and strengthening his rapport with Josh Allen over the last few years into this campaign.

Justin Jefferson has been one of the best for a long time and comes in at number three. A couple of wide receivers then follow who are with new teams this year, showing their worth independent of the quarterbacks behind them.

Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams both solidify their cases as excellent NFL and fantasy football favorites.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DAL) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at NYJ) Davante Adams, LV (at KC) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL) Deebo Samuel, SF (at CAR) A.J. Brown, PHI (at ARI) Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAR) Tee Higgins, CIN (at BAL) Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. PHI) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at NE) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. IND) Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. HOU) Mike Williams, LAC (at CLE) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NYJ) Drake London, ATL (at TB) Chris Olave, NO (vs. SEA) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ATL) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at DEN) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at NO) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at JAC) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. TEN) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BUF) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at NO) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. LAC) Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. TEN) Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. NYG) Devonta Smith, PHI (at ARI) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. IND) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. NYG) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. PIT) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. LV) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. MIA) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. SF) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at CAR) Robert Woods, TEN (at WAS) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at KC) Devin Duvernay, BAL (vs. CIN) Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. MIA) Josh Reynolds, DET (at NE) Michael Gallup, DAL (at LAR) Zay Jones, JAC (vs. HOU) Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. MIA) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at MIN) Noah Brown, DAL (at LAR) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL) Josh Palmer, LAC (at CLE) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. LV) George Pickens, PIT (at BUF) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. DAL) Richie James, NYG (at GB) Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. PIT) Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. SEA) DeVante Parker, NE (vs. DET) Alec Pierce, IND (at DEN) K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. CHI) Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. PHI)

While the list above is indicative of the PPR rankings in fantasy football, here's a look at some wide receivers who are primed to do well in the coming week.

Fantasy Football Week 5 wide receivers to look out for

#1- Chris Olave, Saints v Seahawks

Chris Olave has shown himself to be jelling well with both Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. With the Seahawks having allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game, there is a good chance of Olave taking off this week in fantasy football.

#2 - Chris Godwin, Buccaneers v Falcons

It's the Buccaneers versus the Falcons this week and if anyone loves tormenting the Falcons, it's Tom Brady.

Tom Brady will need his receivers to be in full flow this week and Chris Godwin looks like that guy.

The Falcons have allowed 40.6 fantasy PPG to WRs - the seventh-most in the NFL - and Godwin will be looking to make hay in these circumstances. While not fully fit, he is still getting targets even with Julio Jones and Russell Gage in the mix.

#3 - CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys v Rams

CeeDee Lamb has improved week on week this season and has meshed well with Cooper Rush. He has received 31 targets from Super Rush in three games.

The Rams have struggled and have allowed 47.98 fantasy PPG to wide receivers, the second-most in the NFL. Starting CeeDee Lamb in fantasy football makes perfect sense.

#4 - DK Metcalf, Seahawks v Saints

The Saints have allowed 34.95 fantasy PPG to wide receivers and DK Metcalf has been the go-to guy for the Seattle Seahawks on offense.

He was the intended target 22 times over the last couple of weeks. In those two games, he has gone for over 250 yards combined and scored a touchdown. All of this points to a good performance this week in fantasy football.

Vountwo and two🤧 @vountee DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were out there freestyling fr DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were out there freestyling fr😂💯 https://t.co/WVFIL2BrZC

#5 - Curtis Samuel, Commanders v Titans

Curtis Samuel has become Carson Wentz's go-to target, that much is for certain. While that may not mean much against other teams, the Titans are especially weak against wide receivers.

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz Carson Wentz target distribution:



Curtis Samuel (18)

...

Antonio Gibson (12)

Terry McLaurin (10)

Logan Thomas (10)

J.D. McKissic (10)

Jahan Dotson (9) Carson Wentz target distribution:Curtis Samuel (18)...Antonio Gibson (12)Terry McLaurin (10)Logan Thomas (10)J.D. McKissic (10)Jahan Dotson (9)

They have already conceded six touchdowns and are the second-worst in the league in that respect. In fantasy football, they have given up 42.72 PPG, which is the fifth-worst in the league. This is the perfect opportunity to pick up some points.

