Fantasy Football Week 6: 3 players to drop feat. Broncos' Jerry Jeudy

Week 6 is the perfect chance to consider a roster-clearing move that could benefit you long-term. Whether you're winning or losing, there's someone on your team that's droppable at the moment.

They either haven't played up to expectations or their usage hasn't reflected their ADP status. These are the players that'll hold you back and they may come back to bite you if you're forced to use them. With that in mind, here's a list of three players you should consider dropping for Week 6 of fantasy football.

Fantasy Football Week 6: Which players to drop

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Let me just start off by saying Mac Jones isn't nearly as bad as the last two games have implied. The problem is that his coach's world is shrinking, his team is built like an expansion squad and he's being forced into uncomfortable throws.

So far this year, Jones has been living in a world of career lows with 6.0 YPA, 62.5% completion percentage and 11.3 fantasy ppg. So what's the explanation for this?

There are a couple of things - he's the sixth-most hurried QB (20) and has the fourth-least pocket time at 2.3 seconds. Josh Allen and Brock Purdy share this stat but Jones is in neither of those players' situations so he's had a tougher time.

Let's face facts here. The Patriots have scored three points in the last two games while giving up 71. This team doesn't have the players around Jones to make him a stud and he doesn't have the talent to overcome the odds.

The next three games on the Patriots schedule don't bode well for the franchise. The Raiders just had a three-interception game against Jordan Love, the Bills lead the league in sacks (21) and turnovers (13), and the Dolphins are fourth in sacks (17). It's a rough upcoming schedule and that means you should consider dropping Jones in all redraft leagues.

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

It's okay to hold onto McKinnon if you like the idea of his touchdown upside, but at some point, you'll need to be productive with your roster spots.

If McKinnon has a massive game every four weeks then there's no way to know when it's coming and whether it will be worth rostering him while letting others pick up contributors who deliver every week. I think it's officially time to consider dropping McKinnon and letting someone else chase the dragon.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Now for the main event. I know you're wondering why Jerry Jeudy is on this list. Isn't he the top wide receiver for the Denver Broncos? Well, I don't know if there really is a top dog in Denver.

Jeudy's target share sits at 20.7% while Courtland Sutton's sits at 21.1%. You might look at his numbers and say he's a TD away from having a big game and you're not wrong. The problem is he's only been targeted twice in the red zone and without a TD on the year his best weekly performance has been WR29.

There are far more reliable options out there but the problem is the capital that we've wasted on Jeudy. If he was a 15th-round pick then he might've already been dropped but since he was a single-digit round guy we have to wait till the last minute.

I'm here to tell you to break that narrative, get out while you can and get someone productive. Jeudy will produce good games this year but fantasy strategy is about having players that can back up their ADP and so far that has not been Jeudy.

