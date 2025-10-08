Fantasy Football Week 6 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. Bucky Irving, Kenneth Walker III, Derrick Henry and more

If you’re like me, opening your fantasy football apps today and praying you have enough players to field a full team. Injuries have ravaged our squads, and the BYE weeks aren’t helping matters either.

Lucky for us, trades exist. We can trade from our strength to bolster a weakness. Or we can just pull a fast one on our friends because they don’t know what’s going on, and we’re reading articles like this one.

Either way, trading in fantasy football means buying low and selling high for the most part. But sometimes you just need to make a fair trade that allows both parties to improve. That’s how good deals get done. So, for Week 6, let’s dive into players we’re looking to acquire on the cheap and others we would be OK with letting go for a perceived profit.

Buy:

Bucky Irving (RB) TB - Yes, Irving is hurt. He’s dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries. My advice here is to buy injured running backs on the cheap. I don’t care if it’s Omarion Hampton, Trey Benson, or Chuba Hubbard - buy low on starting running backs. Their values are at their lowest; they will be all season. Owners are dealing with BYE weeks, roster crunches, and the need to fill a starting lineup. Here’s your chance to play the long game. Remember, it’s only Week 6. The fantasy championship game is 11 weeks away. Bucky Irving, for instance, plays the woeful Dolphins defense in championship week. Go make your move!

Josh Jacobs (RB) GB - Coming off BYE, Jacobs is getting help in the form of multiple offensive linemen returning. Jacobs gets to face the toothless Bengals' run defense that allows the most points to opposing running backs. Any back who is averaging 20 carries a week needs to be someone we want on our side. Jacobs’ playoff schedule is also very appetizing, with matchups against the Bears and Ravens, both of which rank in the top 3 of easiest run defenses. This is a true workhorse in an era when such roles are no longer seen. Jacobs handles 73% of the Packers' running back snaps and 100% of the carries inside the 5.

Rickey Pearsall (WR) SF - Here’s another banged-up player that I want you to go target. Pearsall is the best receiver on the 49ers. There’s no question about that. So far, Pearsall leads the Niners in routes and target percentage. His average depth of target is an eye-popping 15.9, which shows how explosive he is down the field. He’s likely to return in Week 6 against the Bucs, whom you can throw on. This is the time to buy a player like Pearsall while his owner isn’t sure what he’s sitting on. Meanwhile, you know he’s a top 20 wideout, soon to be on your team. The 49ers playoff schedule is a receiver's dream: vs TEN, @ IND, vs CHI.

Sell:

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) RB - The overall RB 26 is having a typical Ken Walker type season. He’s amassed two top-10 weeks alongside three outside the top-25 at the position. Walker has all of the talent in the world, which makes it so maddening to watch him continually come up small in the fantasy points department. The true story of Walker’s season lies in his goal-line usage. Seattle routinely subs out Walker for Zach Charbonnet, who, per Fantasy Life data, owns 83% of the Seahawks' carries inside the five-yard line. Charbonnet also handles 94% of the two-minute or “hurry up” offense. That’s where the points are scored, and Walker isn’t on the field to score them. So if you have a deep running back room, I’d look to move Walker to someone who is dying at the position. They’ll get a perceived back and you’ll get rid of a headache that won’t reach its potential.

Derrick Henry (BAL) RB - It’s brutal in Baltimore. Everyone is seemingly hurt. Lamar Jackson is likely to miss the game this week against the Rams. Then next week the Ravens are on BYE. Henry is RB 23. If you throw out his big Week 1 effort, King Henry is averaging just 7.5 PPR points. He’s not useful in the pass game either, with the emergence of Justice Hill. It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the ageless wonder. But, outside of that magical first game, Henry hasn’t finished inside the top 25 at the running back position. I’m looking to sell because Henry is useless for the next two weeks. Throw in the fact that this Baltimore defense can’t stop anyone, and the game scripts are going to keep Henry off the field. This is your last call to sell high.

George Pickens (DAL) WR - Remember that CeeDee Lamb didn’t go on IR, so he’s eligible to return to practice any day. Once he does, it pushes Pickens back to his distant second role, actually, you could say third, because Jake Ferguson is the TE 1 with 41 receptions. In Week 5, Pickens ran an insane 91% of routes but only saw 15% of Dak Prescott’s targets. His 13.7 PPR points are disappointing, but what’s even more concerning is how easily Pickens can be taken out of this offense. I want to sell high before Lamb returns, and you can get maximum value for Pickens.

