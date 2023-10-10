NFL
Fantasy Football Week 6 QB rankings: Dak Prescott continues to struggle but Joe Burrow bounces back

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 10, 2023 23:12 GMT
Fantasy football rankings can often drastically change on a weekly basis based on many different factors during the course of every NFL season. Recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups are some of the most important among the many variables. Rarely should any player be blindly started without first being fully analyzed, with the excpetion of a rare few elite options.

Quarterbacks are one of the best examples of this concept, especially with the streaming strategy becoming so popular. Managers using this specific strategy will add quarterbacks off of the waiver wire each week, targeting those with favorable situations, often facing off against weak defenses. This helps to sometimes get the most out of the position in fantasy football, whenever the strategy is utilized properly.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season offers many different angles to consider for the quarterback position when contemplating all of the available options in fantasy football. The bye weeks will always play a role in where players are ranked, as well as various injury situations and the defenses that each particular starting quarterback is facing off against.

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers will be on their bye weeks, meaning Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett will be unavailable for fantasy lineups. It's also important to mention that rookie sensation Anthony Richardson is expected to miss time with an injury, making Gardner Minshew a new option to consider this week. Daniel Jones is currently day-to-day with an injury, so he could also possibly be out this week, and if so, he will be replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

On the other end of the spectrum, Joe Burrow appears to be bouncing back from his calf injury. He has yet to miss a game from it, but his production was severely limited across his first four games. He bounced back in a big way last week, having his best fantasy football game of the 2023 season. Dak Prescott was less fortunate, as he continues to struggle in fantasy football this year, finishing outside the top 20 quarterbacks for the fourth time last week.

All of these variables, along with many others, factor into the following Week 6 quarterback rankings. This list can help managers when setting their lineups this week, as well as the Start/Sit Optimizer. It was used help produce the following quarterback rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Week 6 QBs
Week 6 QBs
  1. Josh Allen
  2. Patrick Mahomes
  3. Tua Tagovailoa
  4. Justin Fields
  5. Lamar Jackson
  6. Jalen Hurts
  7. Justin Herbert
  8. Trevor Lawrence
  9. Joe Burrow
  10. Kirk Cousins
  11. Russell Wilson
  12. Matthew Stafford
  13. Jared Goff
  14. Geno Smith
  15. Brock Purdy
  16. Dak Prescott
  17. CJ Stroud
  18. Gardner Minshew
  19. Bryce Young
  20. Daniel Jones
  21. Sam Howell
  22. Deshaun Watson
  23. Derek Carr
  24. Baker Mayfield
  25. Jimmy Garoppolo
  26. Desmond Ridder
  27. Josh Dobbs
  28. Ryan Tannehill
  29. Zach Wilson
  30. Mac Jones

