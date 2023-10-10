Fantasy Football Week 6 QB rankings: Dak Prescott continues to struggle but Joe Burrow bounces back

Fantasy football rankings can often drastically change on a weekly basis based on many different factors during the course of every NFL season. Recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups are some of the most important among the many variables. Rarely should any player be blindly started without first being fully analyzed, with the excpetion of a rare few elite options.

Quarterbacks are one of the best examples of this concept, especially with the streaming strategy becoming so popular. Managers using this specific strategy will add quarterbacks off of the waiver wire each week, targeting those with favorable situations, often facing off against weak defenses. This helps to sometimes get the most out of the position in fantasy football, whenever the strategy is utilized properly.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season offers many different angles to consider for the quarterback position when contemplating all of the available options in fantasy football. The bye weeks will always play a role in where players are ranked, as well as various injury situations and the defenses that each particular starting quarterback is facing off against.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers will be on their bye weeks, meaning Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett will be unavailable for fantasy lineups. It's also important to mention that rookie sensation Anthony Richardson is expected to miss time with an injury, making Gardner Minshew a new option to consider this week. Daniel Jones is currently day-to-day with an injury, so he could also possibly be out this week, and if so, he will be replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Managers looking to trade for a quarterback replacement in Week 6 should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

On the other end of the spectrum, Joe Burrow appears to be bouncing back from his calf injury. He has yet to miss a game from it, but his production was severely limited across his first four games. He bounced back in a big way last week, having his best fantasy football game of the 2023 season. Dak Prescott was less fortunate, as he continues to struggle in fantasy football this year, finishing outside the top 20 quarterbacks for the fourth time last week.

All of these variables, along with many others, factor into the following Week 6 quarterback rankings. This list can help managers when setting their lineups this week, as well as the Start/Sit Optimizer. It was used help produce the following quarterback rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Week 6 QBs

Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Tua Tagovailoa Justin Fields Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Justin Herbert Trevor Lawrence Joe Burrow Kirk Cousins Russell Wilson Matthew Stafford Jared Goff Geno Smith Brock Purdy Dak Prescott CJ Stroud Gardner Minshew Bryce Young Daniel Jones Sam Howell Deshaun Watson Derek Carr Baker Mayfield Jimmy Garoppolo Desmond Ridder Josh Dobbs Ryan Tannehill Zach Wilson Mac Jones

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier