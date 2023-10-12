NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 6 RB rankings: Rhamondre Stevenson continues to struggle, but Jonathan Taylor is finally back

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 12, 2023 18:00 GMT
Running backs have always been among the most valuable fantasy football players during each NFL season. Managers who consistently have the right players in this position in their starting lineups will most often find success during the course of their league season.

The polarizing nature of running backs is one of the factors that makes them so important in fantasy football.

Most of the options have the ability to post huge numbers in a given game but also possess dangerously low floors in many weeks. This makes it crucial to individually analyze each of their situations based on a large number of factors.

Each player's outlook can drastically change each week due to many variables, such as recent individual performances, injury situations, and direct weekly matchups, among others.

This is especially true for running backs, considering there isn't as much volume to go around as compared to other positions.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season features several important factors to consider, along with the bye weeks. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are both off this week, meaning Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Aaron Jones, and AJ Dillon will be unavailable for fantasy football.

They will be joined by other starters like Khalil Herbert and James Conner, who are out with injuries.

On the positive side, Jonathan Taylor returned from the PUP list last week and Austin Ekeler is likely to make his return in Week 6. Saquon Barkley also appears to be trending towards a return soon. These are some of the top fantasy running backs, so their availability is crucial to many linueps.

While managers are excited to get these players back, they are still waiting for some others to bounce back. This includes highly-drafted backs like Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the biggest busts of the 2023 season so far.

All of these players, as well as the rest of the available running backs, will be looking to turn in solid Week 6 performances.

The following rankings consider all variables for every option and can potentially help managers make informed decisions before finalizing their lineups this week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Bijan Robinson
  3. Tony Pollard
  4. Raheem Mostert
  5. Travis Etienne
  6. Austin Ekeler
  7. Kyren Williams
  8. Kenneth Walker
  9. Isiah Pacheco
  10. David Montgomery
  11. Joe Mixon
  12. Saquon Barkley
  13. Alvin Kamara
  14. James Cook
  15. Derrick Henry
  16. Josh Jacobs
  17. Alexander Mattison
  18. Breece Hall
  19. Brian Robinson
  20. D'Andre Swift
  21. Jonathan Taylor
  22. Rachaad White
  23. Dameon Pierce
  24. Jerome Ford
  25. Rhamondre Stevenson
  26. Miles Sanders
  27. Javonte Williams
  28. Roschon Johnson
  29. Zack Moss
  30. Justice Hill
  31. Emari Demercado
  32. Chuba Hubbard
  33. Tyler Allgeier
  34. Jaleel McLaughlin
  35. Tyjae Spears
  36. Ezekiel Elliot
  37. Gus Edwards
  38. Samaje Perine
  39. Kenneth Gainwell
  40. D'Onta Foreman

