Fantasy Football Week 6 RB rankings: Rhamondre Stevenson continues to struggle, but Jonathan Taylor is finally back

Running backs have always been among the most valuable fantasy football players during each NFL season. Managers who consistently have the right players in this position in their starting lineups will most often find success during the course of their league season.

The polarizing nature of running backs is one of the factors that makes them so important in fantasy football.

Most of the options have the ability to post huge numbers in a given game but also possess dangerously low floors in many weeks. This makes it crucial to individually analyze each of their situations based on a large number of factors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Each player's outlook can drastically change each week due to many variables, such as recent individual performances, injury situations, and direct weekly matchups, among others.

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

This is especially true for running backs, considering there isn't as much volume to go around as compared to other positions.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season features several important factors to consider, along with the bye weeks. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are both off this week, meaning Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Aaron Jones, and AJ Dillon will be unavailable for fantasy football.

They will be joined by other starters like Khalil Herbert and James Conner, who are out with injuries.

Before replacing these players in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

On the positive side, Jonathan Taylor returned from the PUP list last week and Austin Ekeler is likely to make his return in Week 6. Saquon Barkley also appears to be trending towards a return soon. These are some of the top fantasy running backs, so their availability is crucial to many linueps.

While managers are excited to get these players back, they are still waiting for some others to bounce back. This includes highly-drafted backs like Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the biggest busts of the 2023 season so far.

All of these players, as well as the rest of the available running backs, will be looking to turn in solid Week 6 performances.

The following rankings consider all variables for every option and can potentially help managers make informed decisions before finalizing their lineups this week.

Managers looking to acquire a running back this week should reference the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Week 6 RB rankings

Christian McCaffrey Bijan Robinson Tony Pollard Raheem Mostert Travis Etienne Austin Ekeler Kyren Williams Kenneth Walker Isiah Pacheco David Montgomery Joe Mixon Saquon Barkley Alvin Kamara James Cook Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Alexander Mattison Breece Hall Brian Robinson D'Andre Swift Jonathan Taylor Rachaad White Dameon Pierce Jerome Ford Rhamondre Stevenson Miles Sanders Javonte Williams Roschon Johnson Zack Moss Justice Hill Emari Demercado Chuba Hubbard Tyler Allgeier Jaleel McLaughlin Tyjae Spears Ezekiel Elliot Gus Edwards Samaje Perine Kenneth Gainwell D'Onta Foreman

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier