Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit Em' QBs: Is Joe Burrow Back?

It's Week 6 and we've got a lot of start em' and sit em' decisions to make. This week we'll be without players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. There are some excellent matchups to exploit this week and some obvious ones to avoid.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Quarterbacks

Bears Commanders Football

#1. Justin Fields

The Bears quarterback has been on fire since Week 4, throwing eight TDs to only one Int. Last week Justin Fields got back to rushing the football with 57 yards while throwing for 282 yards and four TDs. Fields should continue to be set loose this week against a defense that has had a hard time stopping the quarterback with the worst TD-to-INT ratio at 8:1. In his two seasons in the league, Fields has averaged three more fantasy points against the Vikings. This week he's easily a start em'.

#2. Matthew Stafford

Eagles Rams Football

Matthew Stafford has been average this year in fantasy football while being well above average statistically. Stafford has the second most passing attempts (203), fourth-most passing yards (1,451), and the most air yards (1,718). His current pace sets him just below 5,000 yards at 4,933. The key point to make with all these stats has been that star receiver Cooper Kupp has been out for four of the first five games. Now with him and Puka Nacua going against the fourth-worst team against fantasy QBs, starting Stafford this week against the Cardinals may be the way to go.

#3. Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Is Joe Burrow back? The headlining question of the article and something many fantasy managers want to know. The good news is that Burrow told reporters this week, "I'm confident that I can run around and extend and make plays right now". This is good considering last week he seemed to get back on track with 317 yards and three TDs. The Seahawks have a very middle-of-the-road pass defense, allowing 17.4 fantasy ppg to QBs. Another good sign for Burrow this week is Tee Higgins may take the field after missing Week 5 with a rib injury. Either way, Burrow should be a fine start this week and should be continuing his return to true "Joe Cool" form.

Must Starts

-Tua Tagovailoa

-Kirk Cousins

-Sam Howell

DFS Starts

-Tua Tagovailoa

-Jared Goff

-Bryce Young

#4. Desmond Ridder

Falcons Jaguars Football

Desmond Ridder showed a little something last week against the Houston Texans. Ridder went for 339 total yards two TDs (one rushing, one passing). It looked like the coming out party for Ridder, but I do warn against starting a QB off his best career performance. Ridder has had more single-digit games this year than double digit and these types of performances must become the norm before taking Ridder off the sit em' list.

#5. Derek Carr

Buccaneers Saints Football

Derek Carr had a resurgence game last week when the Saints stomped the Patriots 34-0. Carr threw for 183 yards and two TDs, not a phenomenal game but good enough to be QB15 on the week. This week Carr gets a tougher matchup in the Houston Texans.

The Texans prior to last week's performance against the Falcons had only allowed one top-12 performance to a QB. Some interesting facts about this defense, they've allowed the most rushing TDs to QBs (3) and the fewest passing TDs to QBs (3).

This team has been vulnerable to the rush and while it doesn't mean their pass defense is excellent. It means that teams don't need to throw the ball too much against them. That's the main concern for Carr this week and why he made it on the sit em' list.

#6. Jimmy Garoppolo

Packers Raiders Football

Jimmy Garoppolo is making Raider fans wish Derek Carr was still in town. So far "Jimmy GQ" has thrown more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (six). While this week's game looks like a plus matchup on the surface, there arguably isn't a defense better suited to beat the Raiders than the Patriots. Garoppolo has the eighth most interception-worthy passes (eight) and coach Belichick will likely find a way to exploit his former QB.

Must Sits

-Zach Wilson

-Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe