Fantasy Football Week 6 Start Em' Sit Em' TEs feat. Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller and Sam LaPorta

Everyone loves and hates the tight end position in fantasy football because literally week to week it's someone new that emerges as the guy. That's what makes writing these start and sit articles so entertaining. It's the thrill of looking at the matchups and trying to find where a guy can pop.

In Week 6 you are going to be more surprised with the sits than the starts, and if we're right, it's a good day to take tight ends late.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start Em' Tight Ends

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Zach Ertz

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start Em' Tight Ends

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Zach Ertz has been TE15 through five weeks of fantasy football, but that hasn't explained his true success this year. So far this year he has the third-highest target share amongst tight ends (22.5%).

Ertz ranks third in the league with six red zone targets and 263 air yards. Essentially he's been the most unproductive tight end based on the amount of attempts that the team gives him.

This is why you should give him a shot this week. Ertz already has three top-12 TE performances with his highest point total being 11.6. This is usually enough to make a top-12 TE list each week. The LA Rams have allowed the fourth-most yards to TEs (330) and the third-highest fantasy average (10.2 ppg). All the numbers are pointing to Ertz being a very good start this week.

#2, Sam LaPorta

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start Em' Tight Ends

Last week we hit on Sam LaPorta in a big way as he went for 2 TDs on three catches. LaPorta has a 20.5% target share which is sixth amongst tight ends. While that is impressive, the thing that is standing out is how many of his receptions have gone for 20+ yards (8). LaPorta is essentially used as a deep threat receiver and it's helped him boast a TE1 finish so far.

So this week is a tougher matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed the second-lowest average ppg to TEs (3.8). That being said LaPorta has established himself as a different kind of TE, with the second-most broken tackles (4) and the second-most yard after catch (131).

He's proven that all he needs is the ball and he can do the rest. It's hard to sit guys like this regardless of the matchup.

#3, Dallas Goedert

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start Em' Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert was awesome last week and I think it's going to continue in Week 6 against a good New York Jets defense. Goedert made the most of his 9 targets, cashing in for 8 receptions, 117 yards, and a TD.

A surprising stat is his target share of 18.1% through five weeks. That is huge considering he's lumped in with A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and D'Andre Swift. This is especially surprising considering he was near non-existent through Week 4.

This week Goedert gets a Jets defense that's allowing the highest-average fantasy ppg to opposing tight ends (11.8).

DFS Picks

-Cade Otton

-Tyler Conklin

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit Em' Tight Ends

#1, Darren Waller

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit Em' Tight Ends

Darren Waller may have the worst matchup for all tight ends this week, as he plays the Buffalo Bills. Not only have the Bills allowed only a measly 3.1 fantasy ppg to TEs, but to top it all off Waller won't have his QB this week.

While you might say that's not the worst thing because Daniel Jones is not playing well, last week Waller had 8 catches for 86 yards. Three of those catches for 31 yards came in garbage time with Tyrod Taylor as the QB. That was against the Dolphins, who had already won the game and didn't have nearly as great a defense against the TEs.

Enter caption

This week you may revert to being an unhappy Darren Waller manager. The Bills are going to get after Taylor this week and they will lock down Waller. Sit him this week against the juggernaut Buffalo Bills.

Sportskeeda's start/sit optimizer says to sit Waller this week.

#2, George Kittle

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit Em' Tight Ends

It's hard to look at last week's three-touchdown performance and say sit George Kittle. However, the Cleveland Browns have allowed the fewest passing yards (500) and have hurried the QB at around 30% per dropback (2nd highest).

This Browns team is full pass rushers and the San Francisco 49ers will more than likely want to keep Kittle in as a blocker.

#3, Dalton Schultz

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit Em' Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz is coming off a big 10-target game against the Atlanta Falcons. So you're probably wondering why you should sit the TE6 for the past two weeks. The New Orleans Saints matchup is a nightmare for a lot of positions and TE is the worst, as they rank third best allowing only 3.2 fantasy ppg.

This could be a close and low-scoring game with defenses being prominent. It's tough to go against Schultz, but the numbers say that you should sit him this week.

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier