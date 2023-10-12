Fantasy Football Week 6 trade targets: Why you need to put faith in Dak Prescott 

If you’ve played fantasy football for any length of time you know two things are certain: bye weeks and injuries. After 5 Weeks of football, we’re in the thick of both.

Stars like Justin Jefferson and De’Von Achane are now on injured reserve. We might be searching for a new QB with Anthony Richardson going down for at least a month.

That means you are probably looking to make a trade or two. Luckily for you, at Sportskeeda, we have an incredible Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to ensure you are getting a fair deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now that we have the right tool for the job, which players should we focus on? Step into my office friends, it’s time to get our thinking caps on and make some trades that will set us up for a championship run.

Week 6 Fantasy Football: Players you should trade for

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you’ve read my work you know that I’m a big fan of trading low for players on bye. Johnson isn’t only on bye; he’s coming off IR. If his owner has carried him this long, he’s definitely frustrated from the lack of production.

Johnson has just three receptions on the season. But we’re projecting here what we see as a massive roll in an offense that has a narrow target tree. Johnson should reclaim the top spot in the Steelers pecking order, even with George Pickens emerging as a force.

In a PPR league, Johnson will be a substantial contributor weekly. He could likely be had for a depth RB from your bench. Make the call today and get a target monster on your roster for the playoff run.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 49ers Football

All I’ve seen this week are people trashing Prescott for not being elite. That’s fine. Maybe he isn’t. What he is, though is a QB with a fantastic upcoming schedule.

Dallas’ next five opponents are @LAC, LAR, @PHI, NYG, and CAR. There are some boom weeks ahead for Prescott. Maybe you don’t want him as your starter right now, OK, but I think the move to add Prescott for pennies on the dollar today could pay off down the stretch.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Two Cowboys on the list? You bet. I want you to have the best starting lineup heading into the heart of fantasy season, and you can’t win with mediocre talent.

Pollard was a top-15 overall pick in most drafts but currently is only RB 15. That signals a good buying opportunity. Two consecutive down weeks (under eight half-PPR points) might have Pollard owners looking for answers. Provide them with one, trading him to your team. The buy-low door will slam shut this Monday after the Cowboys and Chargers light up the scoreboard. Get your hands on Pollard now, as Dallas rights the ship during a softer stretch of games.

We want three down runners who are assets in the passing game, right? Pollard has multiple games with 20+ carries and a week with eight targets. You’ll never have a better chance to land a stud runner than now.

Week 6 Fantasy Football: Which players to trade away

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

You read that correctly. Trade away the 1.01 pick.

This season is going downhill fast for the Vikings. At 1-4, there are rumors of QB Kirk Cousins being traded, and Jefferson himself is on IR for at least a month. If I’m a team that is 1-4 or 2-3, I’m seeing what I can get for JJ. There’s no reason to sit on an asset like Jefferson while you are desperate for wins. Some hungry owners will take the bait and flip you a pair of useful players who can fill out your lineups today. That’s the goal here.

If you need to get back in the playoff chase, you need wins, not hopes and dreams for a month from now. Jefferson is WR 5 in half-PPR. Trust me, people will be looking to buy, injury or not.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

This might shock you too. But hear me out. Cook is the starting RB on a team that doesn’t want to run the football. The Bills defense has a new catastrophic injury occurring weekly, and that is only going to lead to more shootouts and, let’s face it, more Josh Allen dropbacks.

I don’t like the Bills' use of Latavius Murray and Damien Harris, either; both didn’t play nearly the number of snaps as Cook did but combined for the same amount of rush attempts.

Murray has been getting a little too much passing down work for my liking, also. While Week 5 was encouraging for Cook’s pass game usage, I don’t trust the Bills to keep that up. I’d like to see what Cook can fetch on the open market.