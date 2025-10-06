Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Back Pickups feat. Kendre Miller, Antonio Gibson

As Kendre Miller might know, fantasy managers are entering the running back winter in fantasy football. Over the past few weeks, managers have been plucking at the waiver wire, trying to find someone to fill their bench or their starting slots. Eventually, the waiver wire gets picked clean.

We're not quite there yet, but it is on the horizon. As such, even if you feel good about your running back options, it is important to stay diligent on the waiver wire because you never know when you might need that back. Here's a look at some of the top options worth exploring in Week 6.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire RBs

Kendre Miller at Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

#4 - Devin Singletary, New York Giants (4% rostered)

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Eric Gray dealing with injury-related absences, the New York Giants almost have no choice but to hand the ball to Devin Singletary. Singletary recorded six carries against the New Orleans Saints, marking the third straight game in which he had at least four and the second straight with at least six.

At this point, volume is worth almost as much as production on the waiver wire for running backs in fantasy football, and Singletary is getting semi-consistent volume.

#3 - Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots (1% rostered)

Antonio Gibson isn't fully healthy (he exited an Oct. 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury, per ESPN), but with Rhamondre Stevenson battling a fumble tendency, Gibson could see more work at some point this season.

Already carrying the ball at least five times per game over the past month, Gibson has semi-usable upside. He managed to get into the endzone on Sept. 28, which is all you can ask for from most waiver wire picks.

#2 - Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns (28% rostered)

Quinshon Judkins is clearly the new favorite running back in Cleveland, but Jerome Ford saw nearly half a dozen carries overseas against the Minnesota Vikings. Ford has proven in past seasons that he can pop, earning 308 carries in 2023 and 2024, so he's worthy of consideration in fantasy football going into Week 6.

#1 - Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (21% rostered)

Kendre Miller managed to rip away the starting job from Alvin Kamara from a pure rushing standpoint (at least temporarily), making him the waiver wire addition of the week for fantasy football. Miller logged ten carries to Kamara's eight on Oct. 5.

It was also Kendre Miller's second consecutive game with double-digit carries. As such, he is worthy of strong consideration and the only back perhaps worth dropping another player for going into Week 6.

