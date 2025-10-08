Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickups feat. Isaiah Bond and Tre Tucker

The waiver wire includes several intriguing wide receivers in Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season. Managers should always be seeking opportunities to improve their rosters and adding available players with upside is one of the best ways to do so. Here are some of the top options for the position that are currently available in more than half of all leagues.
Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire WRs
#4 - Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers (7% rostered)
Kendrick Bourne was elevated to the WR1 for the San Francisco 49ers last week with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings both ruled out with injuries. He responded in a big way to finish as the weekly WR9 with 10 receptions on 11 targets for 142 yards.
It's unclear at this point when Pearsall and Jennings will be able to return, but Bourne proved capable of handling an increased workload. This makes him worth a speculative add off of the Week 6 waiver wire.
#3 - Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns (12% rostered)
Isaiah Bond has yet to make a major impact during his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, but a breakout could potentially be coming soon. He has increased his targets in each of his five games, including 14 across the past two weeks. The Browns are in need of receiving weapons in their offense, so Bond has an opportunity to step up.
#2 - Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (46% rostered)
Tre Tucker exploded for a career best performances three weeks ago when he finished as the WR1 in fantasy football with three touchdowns. This appears to be an outlier, but he has still been a usseful piece of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense.
His respectable workload includes playing in more than 90% of their offensive snaps and 24 touches through five games. He also led the team with 62 receiving yards last week, so he's a solid add due to his reliable role.
#1 - Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons (48% rostered)
Darnell Mooney has been battling through injuries this season, which mostly explains his disappointing output so far. He finished as the overall WR31 last year when he was healthy with an impressive 106 targets for the Atlanta Falcons. He is an ideal bounce back candidate at some point, so he can potentially be added off of the waiver wire and stashed on the bench for now until he does.
