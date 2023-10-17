Fantasy Football Week 7 QB injury report: Updates on Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones and more

Injuries will always play an important factor during each fantasy football season. This is especially true when multiple quarterback injuries begin to compile, due to the importance of the position and lack of legitimate replacements. Managers who lose their quarterback to injury must often scramble to replace them, utilizing the waiver wire and trade block.

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season features many quarterbacks with pending injury situations. Managers must pay close attention to all of them this week to avoid missing out on valuable fantasy lineup points. Here's where each injured quarterback currently stands and how they impact their fantasy football outlook.

QB Fantasy Football Injury Report for Week 7

Week 7 QBs

Justin Fields

Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury on his right hand during the Chicago Bears' Week 6 game. He was replaced by Tyson Bagent and was unable to return. The team announced later that he dislocated his right thumb, a devastating diagnosis. Considering the injury is on his throwing hand, it would appear unlikely that he will be available for Week 7. Expect Bagent to start his first career game.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has missed each of the Cleveland Browns' past two games with an apparent shoulder injury on his throwing arm. It has reportedly been diagnosed as a deep contusion in his rotator cuff. He has been questionable for each of his two missed games, and should be considered the same for Week 7 for now.

Watson's practice activity this week will give fantasy football managers a better idea about his potential availability. P.J. Walker would likely get another start if Watson can't go, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson is their other option. Each backup started one game for Watson so far.

Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts recently received terrible news about Anthony Richardson and his shoulder injury. It will apparently require surgery and will likely be a season-ending recovery process for the rookie sensation. Gardner Minshew will likely serve as their starter in Richardson's absence, as he's already filled in for him this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has one of the most extensive injury histories of any quarterback in the entire NFL. He has already missed a game with a concussion this season and was also removed from the Las Vegas Raiders' most recent game with a back injury.

He's currently listed as questionable for Week 7, as the team announced that he apparently avoided a major injury and extended absence. If he can't go, either Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell will replace him.

Daniel Jones

Tyrod Taylor made his first start of the season for the New York Giants in Week 6 after Daniel Jones was unavailable with a neck injury. Jones will reportedly continue to test out his injury as the week progresses before the team determines his availability. Fantasy football managers should keep an eye on his practice activity, but he's currently considered questionable.

Josh Allen

During the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 victory, Josh Allen reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the second quarter. He was able to complete the game without being removed, which is an encouraging sign for his potential Week 7 availability, but he turned in one of his worst performances of the season so far.

It's possible the shoulder injury played a major role in this, so fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his practice activity and his official injury report this week.

