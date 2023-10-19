NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 7 RB rankings: Injuries to Christian McCaffery, David Montgomery, etc means new stars may emerge

Fantasy Football Week 7 RB rankings: Injuries to Christian McCaffery, David Montgomery, etc means new stars may emerge

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 19, 2023 15:00 GMT
Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season presents more challenges than usual to the important running back position. Six teams are on their bye weeks and several major players are dealing with injuries that could keep them out this week. This makes it more important than ever for fantasy managers to pay close attention to positional updates and weekly matchups.

The bye weeks are an obstacle during each NFL season for fantasy football, but this particular week is noteworthy because the maximum of six teams will be off. This means that all of their running backs will be unavailable for fantasy lineups. Many managers are already scrambling to replace them, but multiple key injuries will make this process even more crucial.

The waiver wire and trade market present the only two places where managers can replace missing players on their rosters during a season. Popular running back targets this week will include many usual backups who are expected to get an opportunity to be starters this week, with their team's featured back dealing with injuries.

Some of the most important fantasy running backs that could be out with injuries this week include Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery, and Kyren Williams.

They will join other fantasy lineup staples like Tony Pollard, Joe Mixon, and Derrick Henry who will be on their bye weeks. Managers must navigate all of these obstacles and in Week 7 fantasy football.

When star players miss games due to injuries, it creates an opportunity for other players to emerge as relevant fantasy options. Some of these players to keep an eye on this week include Craig Reynolds, Zach Evans, and Jordan Mason. They all have an opportunity to serve as starters for the first time in their career, and if they do, they will hold significant fantasy value for the first time.

All of these factors and many others were considered when producing the following running back rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season. It's important to note that McCaffrey will be included due to his reportedly decent chance of being able to play, while Williams and Montgomery will be left out of the rankings due to their seemingly low chance of being available.

Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Kenneth Walker
  4. Raheem Mostert
  5. Josh Jacobs
  6. Saquon Barkley
  7. Aaron Jones
  8. Isiah Pacheco
  9. D'Andre Swift
  10. Travis Etienne
  11. Bijan Robinson
  12. Jonathan Taylor
  13. Brian Robinson
  14. Alvin Kamara
  15. James Cook
  16. Jahmyr Gibbs
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson
  18. Rachaad White
  19. Craig Reynolds
  20. Roschon Johnson
  21. Zach Evans
  22. Jordan Mason
  23. Jerome Ford
  24. Javonte Williams
  25. Alexander Mattison
  26. Elijah Mitchell
  27. Keaontay Ingram
  28. Zack Moss
  29. Kareem Hunt
  30. Najee Harris
  31. Jaleel McLaughlin
  32. Gus Edwards
  33. D'Onta Foreman
  34. Jaylen Warren
  35. Tyler Allgeier
  36. Ezekiel Elliot
  37. Antonio Gibson
  38. Latavius Murray
  39. Kenneth Gainwell
  40. Jeff Wilson Jr.

