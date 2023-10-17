Fantasy Football Week 7 trade targets: DeVonta Smith, Aaron Jones in the spotlight

You likely saw two things when you opened your fantasy football app this week. Players on bye or an injury designation next to their names. It’s brutal out there. Week 7 brings six teams on a bye, making the waiver wire even more desolate come Wednesday morning.

The trade market might be your best avenue to go down for new players. Let’s find hidden gems that can prepare our rosters for a playoff push.

Fantasy Football Week 7: Four players to trade for

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Seattle Seahawks)

Rarely do we get hyped for a player who scored 8.8 PPR points, but JSN is a special talent. Drafted in the first round by Seattle, he’s seen his playing time lag behind other highly touted prospects. His usage has been maddening, and the rookie was being dropped in leagues across fantasy football. Week 7 showed a newfound commitment to getting JSN on the field.

The Seahawks came out of their bye and played more three wide receiver sets than any game this season. That allowed Smith-Njigba to run the same number of routes as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Once he gets cooking, you’ll eat well come fantasy playoff time as the Seahawks will feast on the Eagles, Titans, and Steelers.

Jakobi Meyers (WR, Las Vegas Raiders)

If Meyers didn’t suffer a concussion that slowed him in weeks 2-4, we’d be talking about one of the elite breakouts in fantasy football. His last two weeks have seen back-to-back top-15 PPR performances. His 17 targets over that span are what fantasy manager's dreams are made of.

The other great news is that the Raiders simply don’t throw the ball to anyone outside of Meyers and Davante Adams. Every week, you can bank on high volume and a chance of scoring. In fact, over the past two weeks, Meyers has outproduced Adams in percentage of targets, air yards, and end zone targets. Meyers has been the man for the Raiders. Make him the man on your fantasy roster.

Aaron Jones (RB, Green Bay Packers)

Here’s a chance to buy a player coming off a bye week. Jones hasn’t done a thing for fantasy since Week when he scored a pair of touchdowns. The Packers need him desperately to jump-start their offense. His owner is likely desperate to get any points from that dead bench spot. Make the move now as the Pack heads to Denver this week to dismantle the Broncos' shell of a defense.

DeVonta Smith (WR, Philadelphia Eagles)

Another down week has the Smith owner pulling their hair out. The former Heisman winner has just two weeks as a top 15 PPR receiver. Three of his last four games have seen him finish outside the top 30. This is the time to buy.

Smith had a brutal drop that easily could’ve netted him 40 yards vs the Jets. Philly will need his services as their schedule gets much more challenging, and they’ll be forced to pass more. This week vs Miami is the perfect opportunity to get Skinny Batman back on track.

If you're wondering how to scrounge up a fair deal for Smith, fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer, and you're good to go.

Fantasy Football Week 7: Why you should trade these guys

Dameon Pierce (RB, Houston Texans)

We saw Pierce handle his lowest snap share of the season (35%), and now he’s sharing carries with Devin Singletary. While still likely the goal line and grinder back, we’ve seen Pierce cede his passing-down work to Singletary and Mike Boone. I don’t want to count on a timeshare back who doesn’t catch passes while playing for a lousy team. Pierce still has some name value; trust me, everyone needs a running back. With all the injuries and byes, it’s the perfect time to sell on Pierce before he’s a dead asset on your bench.

Jahan Dotson (WR, Washington Commanders)

If you can’t trade him, you can simply cut him. Dotson hasn’t clipped 40 yards receiving since Week 1. You have to be able to find something better elsewhere. Dotson's ability to find the endzone made him special as a rookie. This year, he’s crossed the stripe just once. He’s the kind of player you package in a deal to get someone much better in return. Think of two-for-one type offers here.