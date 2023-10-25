Fantasy Football Week 8 WR rankings: Davante Adams continues to struggle, but Puka Nacua bounces back strong

Week 8 of the 2023 fantasy football offers a rare situation across the NFL, as no teams are serving their bye weeks. The byes will resume next week, so every available player from all 32 teams can be used in fantasy lineups this week. The abundance of options, especially in the wide receiver position, will require managers to do deeper research than usual.

When analyzing any fantasy football player, managers have a wide range of factors that should play into deciding whether or not to plug them into lineups. This includes recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, direct weekly matchups, expected offensive output, and team projections, among many others.

With the exception of a few elite options that can be started every week regardless of their matchup, the rest of the field should usually only be utilized in favorable situations. Improperly assessing players to make lineup decisions can result in missing out on valuable fantasy points. Maximizing scoring output always gives the best chance to win in fantasy football consistently.

The Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to streamline this complicated process. It weighs every variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who utilize this tool often gain an edge in fantasy football as they usually maximize their weekly lineups.

Rankings are another useful tool to reference when finalizing lineup decisions. Week 8 offers several important situations to pay attention to for some of the major wide receivers. This includes Davante Adams, who has severely struggled this year. He has exceeded 100 yards just once this season and hasn't scored a touchdown in his past four games.

While Adams' stock continues to fall, Puka Nacua recorded a huge bounce-back game last week. He was one of the top wide receivers in the early weeks this season, but his output regressed when Cooper Kupp returned from injury. Their roles swapped in their most recent game, with Nacua dominating the target share as he did without Kupp.

Injuries will also play a key role every week of each fantasy football season. Some star wide receivers who could be unavailable in Week 8 include DK Metcalf, Tee Higgins, and Deebo Samuel. Their statuses should be checked as the week progresses before managers decide whether to use them and others in their lineups.

All of these various situations and many others were taken into close consideration to generate the following fantasy football rankings for the top 50 wide receivers in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 8 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 8 WRs

Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs Keenan Allen Amon-Ra St. Brown Cooper Kupp Brandon Aiyuk CeeDee Lamb AJ Brown Ja'Marr Chase Puka Nacua Adam Thielen Mike Evans Christian Kirk Jaylen Waddle DJ Moore Davante Adams Marquise Brown Zay Flowers Jordan Addison Terry McLaurin Nico Collins Drake London Chris Olave Garrett Wilson DeVonta Smith George Pickens Jakobi Meyers DK Metcalf Calvin Ridley DeAndre Hopkins Diontae Johnson Chris Godwin Michael Pittman Tee Higgins Josh Palmer Amari Cooper Josh Downs Courtland Sutton Tyler Lockett Rashee Rice Gabe Davis Romeo Doubs Jerry Jeudy Jaxon Smith-Njigba Tank Dell KJ Osborn Curtis Samuel Michael Thomas Kendrick Bourne Wan'Dale Robinson

