Fantasy Football Week 9 sleepers feat. Jonathan Taylor, Tank Dell, and Demario Douglas

Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season is here and it is time to get those rosters straight and get those sleeper picks in. This is an important week as we are missing the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and the Denver Broncos to bye weeks.

This means that some risks may need to be taken for many managers and fantasy sleepers are key.

5 Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers

#1, Mack Hollins, Atlanta Falcons

Mack Hollins has a clear path to being a major sleeper this week, with Drake London being out. In the past, Hollins has played phenomenally in spot-start situations and he will look to come through for his team this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have been one of the worst teams when it comes to fantasy receivers, allowing 24.3 fantasy ppg. The Vikings blitz on more than 50% of their plays, an insane amount but also almost a guarantee that the deep ball will be there for Hollins. If you're not putting him in your lineups then try him in DFS this week.

#2, Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Tank Dell started strong through the first three weeks but has fallen off since. The one thing that hasn't fallen off for Dell has been his snap share. Fresh off his injury hiatus, last week Dell played a season-high 79% of the team's offensive snaps.

The Bucs have given up some big weeks in the last five games, with three top-10 weeks and one WR1 overall week. The Bucs are allowing 24.3 fantasy ppg to receivers. Look out for a big bounce-back week for the Houston Texans and that should include a good week from Dell.

#3, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have three good receivers but Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be the most talented pass catcher between them. JSN has gotten 68.8% of the snaps on average since returning from the bye week and in the last two games the Hawks have gotten him involved to the tune of 2 TDs.

The Ravens are notoriously stingy against all offensive positions, but receivers in particular. Baltimore has allowed 16.1 fantasy ppg to receivers, the second-fewest in the entire league. This matchup could mean a lot of points and there's a possibility that either DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett won't suit up on Sunday. Either way, JSN is a strong sleeper this week.

#4, Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

Demario Douglas has a lot to offer and this could be the week we're introduced to it. Douglas has really come on in the last two weeks with a 78.8% snap share, 13 targets (3 red zone), and a top-36 performance.

This week the Pats are without top receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne. Giving Douglas a great shot to break out this week against a Commanders' defense that bleeds points to fantasy receivers.

Douglas offers something different to the rest of the Pats receivers, which is speed. Against a team that has allowed the most points to receivers (29.8 ppg), speed should be a big factor and Douglas is a strong fantasy football sleeper candidate.

#5, Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

This year hasn't been as special as previous years for Jonathan Taylor. A lot of managers have soured on the idea of him and Zach Moss splitting carries. Usually, it's hard to sell the idea of Taylor as a sleeper, but since coming back Taylor has only made the top 10 RB list once.

This week is Taylor's week to take back the throne as RB1 with a juicy matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have allowed the most fantasy ppg (27.3) and the most rushing TDs (12). Taylor is looking at a major bounce-back week, after getting his biggest snap share (60.6%) on the season last week.

