Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs feat. Tony Pollard, Raheem Mostert and more

It was too good to be true. The weeks without byes are over, and we are back to hitting the waiver wire and digging into our benches to unearth talented running backs. No worries, I’ve got some gems who need to be in your lineups, along with those who need to stay home. Let’s get into it!

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start’Em RBs

1] Breece Hall, New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles ranks 10th in most points allowed to opposing running backs. Fire up Hall in a contest where he should be leaned on heavily, as the Jets have no other means of moving the football. Over Hall’s last three starts, he ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing (233 yards). He also owns the third-highest team target share over that period (16.8%). Hall has distanced himself from his running mate Dalvin Cook. Hall has three consecutive top-seven finishes in PPR. I’m expecting another in Week 9.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a return of 17 points for Hall this week.

2] Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals

Not an ideal player to start, but we’re dealing with byes and injuries across the board. Hunt could benefit from Jerome Ford being limited with an ankle injury for much of the week. Hunt is RB 12 in PPR scoring over the past two weeks. Now, he’s not elusive at all, so don’t mistake him for the Hunt of old. But in a spot against the Cardinals, I can see Hunt turning his 10+ touches into 15 PPR points. If you need him at flex or low-end RB 2, go for it.

3] Devin Singletary, Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After outsnapping Dameon Pierce over the last two contests, it could be Singletary’s backfield on Sunday. Pierce hasn’t practiced all week and was rumored to be taking the week off. If that’s the case, you’ve got a flex-worthy back in Singletary who can do it all and will be a popular DFS play.

4] Keaontay Ingram, Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

This is crazy. In Week 6, Ingram had 12 touches. Ingram didn’t see a single touch in Week 7. In Week 8, they give him three. Now, with Emari Demarcado's injury another headache, we’re projecting Ingram for a full workload. This isn’t for the faint of heart. You could get burned, but I’m calling ten touches and a score against a solid Browns defense. James Conner is returning next week from IR, so we can hopefully forget about all of these backup runners in the desert.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit’Em RBs

1] D’Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints

Anytime you can follow up an overall RB 1 weekly finish with nine carries for 34 yards, you do it. Week 7 was a perfect storm of matchup and luck for Foreman, who crashed back to Earth last week with a pedestrian performance more typical of his career. Now he’s immersed in a three-man committee of Bears runners that will only take more touches off his plate. I’m out on Foreman.

2] Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Anyone who watches Pollard play can see he’s just not as explosive as a year ago. Maybe it’s the recovery from ankle surgery. It also could be his new role as lead back. I tend to think it’s a mix of both, along with Head Coach Mike McCarthy being an absolutely horrific play-caller. Now Pollard heads to Philly to run into a Birds defense that allows just 11.85 fantasy points per week to RBs. This isn’t the get-right week for Pollard. Not that you can sit him, but temper expectations.

3] Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Set your alarm early for this Sunday morning clash of two NFL titans. I don’t love the spot for Mostert vs KC, who is in the top 10 in the fewest RB points allowed. But I’m also monitoring his health. Mostert has been limited all week but expects to play. This game will be won in the air, not the ground. I’m lowering Mostert to RB 2 level this week.