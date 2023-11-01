While we seemingly escaped the RB injury bug after Week 8, there's still the matter of bye-week casualties.

It's true problem that only the waiver wire can solve, with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Travis Etienne and Jahmyr Gibbs out.

This is the perfect time to look elsewhere to find a possible starter for the rest of the season on your waiver wire.

This week, we have an RB who's been taking more work, a rookie who's showing his worth, and the return of a former top-12 fantasy. RB.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire RB Pick Ups

Devin Singletary

The Texans have given Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce a right down the middle 50-50 split.

Last weekc each man got 12 touches, and Singletary had three fewer yards. Singletary has been slowly taking over the touches in Houston, starting the season with 21.1%, earning 50% or more in the last two weeks.

While the Texans aren't the most productive rushing attack in the NFL this year, it's necessary to pick up as many viable RBs as you can.

It's the most volatile position and can wreck your fantasy team if you are not prepared with a backup plan. Moreover, Singletary being a viable pass-catching RB should give him a stronger case for better touches with the Texans.

Overall, SIngletary is a player who's still heavily available in most leagues and a solid option at RB. He also has a chance to take over this backfield soon and could continue to be the primary pass catcher.

For these reasons, I'm taking a chance on Singletary on the waiver wire this week.

Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet has been an underwhelming rookie prospect so far this season, but that's because our "hype" for him got out of control.

The reality is that he's a good prospect who had 64 yards on seven touches last week versus a good defense. Charbonnet has also averaged two targets a game since Week 2.

It's a long shot that Charbonnet gets a full-time job by the end of the season, but we can also never rule anything out.

As of right now, he's the best RB on most people's waiver wires. The talent is there if Kenneth Walker were to go down for any extended period.

That's why he's worth at least a look this week. While no one wishes injury on Walker, if he were to go down tomorrow, Charbonnet's rostership would go from 30% to 70% overnight.

That's why he's a valuable asset and someone to target on the Week 9 waiver wire. He's literally a RB1 if anything happens to Walker, and that's difficuly to find this far into the season.

Not every backup has the ability to fill into the level of their predecessor. That alone makes Charbonnet worth taking a shot at this week on waivers.

Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette is signed onto the Buffalo Bills practice squad, which doesn't rule out this week for his return.

It'll all be based on how soon he can get the playbook down. What this move is indicative of is the fact that the Bills want to score on the goal line without using Josh Allen.

The Bills have relied on James Cook and Latavius Murray to get the job done this year, and that has culminated in 28 carries, 66 yards and theee TDs inside the red zone. Most importantly, it has been 10 carries for seven yards and three TDs inside the five-yard line.

Fournette could offer the Bills a chance to score some more on the goal line while keeping their star QB upright.

He can also offer some down-on-their-luck fantasy teams the option to score TDs weekly. Fournette should be a heavily targeted guy on your waiver wire this week.

