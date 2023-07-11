The 2023 NFL season is now under two months away, which also means the return of NFL Fantasy is just around the corner.

Millions of fans across the world spend hours deliberating who to draft for their fantasy squads for the upcoming season, as they try to rank the league's superstars by position.

There is tons of wide receiver talent in the NFL currently, and the majority of them are also studs when it comes to fantasy.

For reference, all fantasy point scoring mentioned in this post will be the 1-point PPR scoring method.

2023 Fantasy Football: Top 10 wide receiver rankings

#10 - Garrett Wilson

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson is heading into year two with much higher prospects than a year ago. Wilson managed to put up 215.7 PPR points in 2022, with Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Zach Wilson throwing him the ball.

However, Wilson has a new QB in Aaron Rodgers, who is a monumental upgrade over the aforementioned. Wilson is Rodgers' new WR1 and the pair will be hoping to strike an immediate rapport, much like Rodgers and his old teammate Davante Adams.

#9 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions were one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 season, as they came from nowhere to almost sneak into the playoffs with their 'smashmouth' football under likeable HC Dan Campbell.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the surprises of the season, racking up 267.6 fantasy points, the 7th most in the league at the position.

St. Brown will be looking for a repeat in 2023, and the Lions often find themselves in shootouts, so expect Amon-Ra to be high up in fantasy scoring once again.

#8 - A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles star WR A.J. Brown helped his team make it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2022, as he put up 299.6 fantasy points across the regular season.

Brown now goes into his second season linking up with quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the big-play threat of Brown should make him a solid draft choice for your fantasy team.

#7 - CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb was excellent in 2022, linking up brilliantly with QB Dak Prescott.

Lamb amassed 301.6 PPR points across the year, ranking fifth in the entire NFL. Prescott has relied heavily on Lamb, and outside of Brandin Cooks, he has little in the way of competition, so expect him to be in the upper echelons of fantasy football in 2023.

#6 - Davante Adams

Davante Adams ranked as the third best wide receiver in fantasy football in 2022, ending the year with 335.5 fantasy points in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams remains dominant and one of the best WRs in the NFL, but the Raiders replaced Adams' close friend Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason and there's no guarantee the two will tandem as well as Adams and Carr.

The Raiders also have the second toughest schedule in 2023 according to sharpfootballanalysis.com, so this is something to be aware of.

#5 - Cooper Kupp

After missing the majority of the 2022 season through injury, many fans forgot how dominant Cooper Kupp was when he won the 'Triple Crown' back in 2021.

Kupp led all WRs in yards, touchdowns and receptions as he formed an instant relationship with Matthew Stafford, one which culminated in the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl.

Kupp ended 2021 with a monstrous 439.5 fantasy points, over 100 clear of any other WR this year.

Health is, of course, the main concern when drafting Kupp as his ankle injury side-lined him for most of 2022, while Stafford also missed time with a spinal cord injury.

On week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs declared 'I'm him', after blasting past Jalen Ramsey for a score in the Bills' 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champs Rams.

Diggs was 'him' in 2022, totalling 321.2 fantasy points across the year as he formed a lethal duo with QB Josh Allen.

Allen's huge arm and Diggs speed and elusiveness left defenses in their wake all year, and expect them to pick up where they left off if they can overcome their argument on the Bills sideline during their playoff exit against the Cincinnati Bengals.

#3 - Tyreek Hill

Many questions were asked of Tyreek Hill when he moved from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Hill answered those questions, and then some as he had 341.2 fantasy points in an outstanding 2022 season. Hill had an immediate connection with Tua, one that was only hindered when the quarterback faced various health concerns throughout the year.

If Tagovailoa can remain healthy all year, expect him, Hill and Jaylen Waddle form one of the most electrifying offenses in football.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase ranked 11th overall in fantasy scoring in 2022 despite missing four games through injury and having a game suspended against the Buffalo Bills in the wake of Damar Hamlin's heart attack.

Chase was as good as his rookie year when on the field, seamlessly linking up with his former college QB Joe Burrow.

Burrow took a step forward in 2022, and expect the same of a healthy Chase in this insane Bengals offense.

Who had the most fantasy points as a WR last year?

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had the most fantasy points as a WR in 2022, amassing 368.7 PPR points across an outstanding 2022 season.

Jefferson built on his rapport with QB Kirk Cousins and was the clear WR1 for Minnesota, ahead of Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

Jefferson remains by far and away the best wide receiver in football, and until anyone can challenge him on that, he will likely be the best fantasy WR in 2023.

