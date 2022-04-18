ICYMI: Tom Brady's infamous NFL combine photo is one for the history books

When we think of Tom Brady, many images may spring to mind. There are, at least, six images similar to the one above.

There is an image of him wearing all seven of his rings at once, photos of him and Giselle, and countless headshots with varying hairstyles from his incredible 22-season career.

One image, however, will go down in the history books with a slightly different feel when comparted to most of the others in Brady's legacy: his NFL Combine photo.

Brady is well-known for taking excellent care of himself and maintaining a strict diet. He even wrote a book about it!

However, Tom Brady has never been accused of having a fitness competition-ready body. He focuses more on recovery than abs, more on wellness than looking like DK Metcalf.

This has been apparent since he entered the NFL. Although Tom owns this approach to bodily maintenance, he clearly wishes that one image in particular could be erased from his legacy.

The combine photo reminds us of the humble beginnings of the legendary QB's NFL career! When he came out of Michigan, he was a lightly-regarded prospect. He then had a sub-par combine showing where, in addition to looking unimpressive shirtless, he ran an astoundingly slow 5.23 second, 40-yard dash.

Also, Brady posted a 24 1/2 inch vertical. Both were good for the bottom of the QB Class.

Tom Brady's legendary NFL career begins

After he was famously drafted in the sixth round with the 199th pick by the New England Patriots, his epic career began. In just his second season, Brady won a championship and never looked back.

Almost 20 years ago to the day, he took another unfortunate, shirtless photo that graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. On this cover, he was crowned as "The New Prince of the NFL."

But as we all know, this was the first of seven titles Brady would win. Looking back, we may remember the funny photos of a shirtless Tom, but we must also remember him as the most accomplished player in NFL history.

Oh, and by the way, he's still playing!

