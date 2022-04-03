"Legitimately almost threw my phone" - NFL fans fell for Julian Edelman's April Fools' Day tweet regarding teaming up with Tom Brady again

NFL fans reacted when wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted that he was teaming back up with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the tweet by the receiver was an April Fools' Day joke, and fans on social media reacted as though it was a reality.

This Twitter user said: "I forgot it was April and legitimately almost threw my phone, damnit Jules."

This user stated: "Go get ‘em! Any pats fan that has a problem with this, is the problem. Good luck Jules."

Co-host of the FanDuel podcast Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Gabb Goudy, tweeted: "y’all are doing too much today."

Another user said: "This really sucks, I officially quit, not sure I can keep loving you anymore @Edelman11. The jersey is now coming off the wall."

This user tweeted: "Might as well name the damn team the Tampa Bay Patriots because WTF!!! Why are all 3 stars migrating south!?!?"

This Twitter user stated: "Dude, please say it's for real! Nothing wrong with wanting Another Super Bowl WIN...it's not going to happen in NE! Besides, like Brady DOLLAR Bill Belicheck wouldn't give you any weapons- therefore, you got hurt & even had fractured Ribs! Don't feel bad to want other things!"

Another user exclaimed: "Congrats! All healed up ready to go!! @RobGronkowski and you are showing younger guys it’s ok to take time to heal and return with the Fire and Venom you had as younger MEN!! Can’t wait for the Season."

The user stated here: "That’s it, that seals the deal. I’ve been a Pats fan for 25 years and in all my time of being one I have never seen a trade this rigged. I’ve had enough of it...until you fix this league. I’ll be packing my bags to Alaska where they actually know how to run a team. BYE"

This Twitter user stated: "Knew it was only a matter of time. What took ya so long man?! New England Pats South. If my Pats lose up here at least I have the Southern Squad to count on."

Another user said: "Mr. Edelman signed with the Bucs? So, basically the Bucs are the old Pats 2.0? Why not just sign Belichick and play at Foxborough?"

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady as Teammates

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Edelman and Brady spent 11 seasons as teammates with the New England Patriots. While with New England, the receiver had 620 receptions, 6,822 yards receiving, and 36 touchdowns in the regular season. Brady threw all 36 of the receiver's touchdown passes.

In the playoffs, Edelman had 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns. He won three Super Bowl rings while with the Patriots.

