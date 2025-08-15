Field Yates' must-have WRs for Fantasy Football 2025 season ft. Drake London

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London emerged as Michael Penix Jr.'s No. 1 receiver when the latter became the starting QB of the franchise at the end of the 2024 season. In three games as the starting QB, Penix targeted London 39 times, something that resulted in an individual stat line of 22 receptions for 352 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the star wide receiver.

In Fantasy Football, London had PPR finishes of 10.90 points, 17.60 points, and 40.70 points with Penix. As a result, London has been one of the names to watch this offseason in fantasy football and someone that has ESPN NFL insider Field Yates calling a "must-have" for your team in 2025.

London was drafted around the WR14 position last year and finished the season as the WR5, providing a great return on investment for fantasy managers who selected him last year.

This season, London is being projected by fantasy pros as the WR9 and the No. 13 player available. Should this be the case, London will likely be taken near the end of the first or the start of the second round of your draft this summer.

Field Yates' 'Must-Have' WRs

London is being selected as a low-end WR1 in Fantasy Football this year. However, his production with Penix does show that he may have overall WR1 potential and could be a steal slightly lower in the selection process this year. Field Yates projected London's 2025 stat line to be 154 targets, 97 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns and 266.88 fantasy points.

In addition to London, Yates' "must-have" wide receivers for Fantasy Football this year are Chicago Bears Rome Odunze, Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr., Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice, Los Angeles Chargers Ladd McConkey, Green Bay Packers Matthew Golden, Detroit Lions Jameson Williams, San Francisco 49ers Ricky Pearsall and Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill.

