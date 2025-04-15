Field Yates projects Chiefs drafting 6-foot-6, 264-lbs star LB who ran 4.68 40-yard dash

The Kansas City Chiefs are months removed from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid's team was thoroughly outclassed by Nick Sirianni's Eagles, ending its quest to become the first team in modern NFL history to three-peat the Super Bowl.

Ad

The Chiefs must go back to the drawing board to win another Vince Lombardi trophy in Reid and Patrick Mahomes' era. Their next task is to ace the 2025 NFL draft.

Veteran draft analyst, Field Yates, has the Chiefs drafting an athletic specimen late in the second round. According to Yates, the Chiefs will select Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson with the 63rd overall pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Landon Jackson is 6-foot-6, weighs 264 pounds, and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds. Plus, he has a 40.5 in vertical jump, a 10 ft. 9 in broad jump, and the counting stats needed to earn a buzz for the next level.

Yates believes Jackson will add terrific length to their impressive pass rush department. Furthermore, his motor is viewed as one of the best in the class, and he'll only get better with one-on-one guidance from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did potential Chiefs' prospect Landon Jackson perform in college?

Landon Jackson started his collegiate football career with the LSU Tigers. He made five appearances as a true freshman, but never broke into the starting lineup during his stint in Louisiana.

Jackson entered the transfer portal and took his talents to Arkansas. He played in a career-high 13 games in his first season with the Razorbacks, seven of those appearances being starts. Jackson ended his sophomore season with 23 tackles and three sacks.

Ad

Jackson played in 12 games in his junior season. He gained a larger role on the roster and improved his stats to 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. For his efforts, the AP awarded him second-team All-SEC honors.

Jackson's last season in Arkansas saw him post similar stats to his junior season. He racked up 49 total tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and 6.5 sacks. He was instrumental in the Razorbacks reaching the 2024 Liberty Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.