Field Yates ranks 6'4", 219-lbs 26-TD scorer as the best WR in 2025 NFL draft

A consensus has emerged about how the top of the 2025 NFL draft will most likely shape out; however, there remains some uncertainty regarding the players who would be selected following the first 10 picks. ESPN's Field Yates recently ranked the draft prospects in the top 200 based on his assessment of each player's overall skill level and what he has seen on tape.

According to Yates, Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona is the top wide receiver and is ranked No. 14 overall. Although Travis Hunter of Colorado is technically the first receiver on the list — he is ranked No. 1 overall — many believe that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will end up playing as a defensive back in the NFL.

While playing defense, Hunter recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups last season. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan was among the most effective receivers in college football in 2024, so it's hardly surprising that he's listed highly on Yates' list. His 84 catches for 1,319 receiving yards and eight TDs last season earned him first-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Yates added that McMillan stands out among the WRs in this class due to his big stature and catch radius, which allow him to make the difficult 50-50 grabs.

Ranked next to McMillan at No. 15 is another WR, Texas' Matthew Golden, whose 4.29-second 40-yard sprint at the NFL Scouting Combine was the fastest among all offensive participants.

Tetairoa McMillan lands with the Houston Texans in Field Yates' mock draft

In their latest joint mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. made a surprising prediction that Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona, who is considered by many as a possible top 20 pick in the class, would be selected at No. 25.

According to their mock draft, the Houston Texans will select McMillan. He could immediately contribute to Houston's offense alongside Nico Collins, but given his pre-draft standing, it's unlikely that the standout receiver will still be available when the team selects at No. 25.

The Texans' best option is to trade up the board if they want to choose McMillan. The 2025 NFL draft will begin on April 24, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

