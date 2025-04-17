Field Yates ranks Shedeur Sanders outside top-15 players in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders thrived with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes in his college football career. The pocket-passing quarterback helped turn both programs into proven winners, and he concluded his collegiate career with a top-10 finish in Heisman Trophy voting.

Shedeur Sanders will be one of the first quarterbacks taken in this year's draft. It's just a question of where the Colorado product will get picked. NFL draft analyst Field Yates has released his final draft rankings, and has Sanders at an interesting spot.

Yates ranks Sanders just outside the Top 15 in his Top 200 prospects list. Sanders is ranked at No.16, and he's the second quarterback on the list (behind Cam Ward). Yates views Sanders as the unequivocal best pocket passer in the draft and a player who will bring fearlessness and toughness to the position.

However, the draft analyst has questions regarding Sanders' pocket navigation. Yates concluded that, despite Sanders' minor flaws, he has the traits to be drafted rather early on Day 1.

What's Shedeur Sanders' projected landing spot?

Shedeur Sanders is entering the league at a time when most teams are set at quarterback. Hence, he's not going to get as many suitors as last year, when at least five teams in the Top 15 needed new QB1s.

USA Today and NFL.com have the New Orleans Saints selecting Sanders with the ninth overall pick in this year's draft. Furthermore, with Derek Carr likely out for most (if not all) of the season, Sanders could be the starting quarterback from Week 1. Kellen Moore could benefit from Sanders coming in and steadying the ship while he builds the roster in his image.

Yahoo Sports has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Sanders with the 21st pick. Currently, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as their quarterbacks. Shedeur Sanders has a much higher ceiling than both and could start from Day 1. Also, Mike Tomlin could use a stellar pocket passer to get the best out of the DK Metcalf and George Pickens duo.

CBS Sports has the Cleveland Browns selecting Sanders with the second overall pick. The Browns will likely be without Deshaun Watson for the upcoming season. There's a slot for a QB1, and Sanders could fill it even after Watson returns from injury.

