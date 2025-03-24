Final Free Agency Grades for AFC North teams: Bengals get B for keeping the band together, Browns get C for re-signing Myles Garrett, and more

The 2025 free agency has been filled with numerous plot twists. Over the past two weeks, teams in that AFC North have attempted to outdo each other in the quest for divisional supremacy.

It's only right as the Ravens and Steelers made it to the playoffs in 2024, the Bengals were left outside just looking in, while the Browns hardly ever stood a chance. With that in mind, let's look at the final free agency grades for the four teams in the AFC North.

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC North teams

Baltimore Ravens: C+

The Baltimore Ravens are perennial playoff contenders, and will be while Lamar Jackson is on the roster. Hence, it isn't much of a surprise that they had a rather quiet free agency window, especially after last year's flurry of investment.

The Ravens added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, linebacker Jake Hummel, and career backup QB Cooper Rush. Plus they re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

The Ravens will remain in Super Bowl contention, but it could have been fun to see them make a splashy signing or two in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have questions around their QB1 vacancy. Mason Rudolph is a decent quarterback but he seems more like a stop gap option.

Other notable moves the Steelers made in the window include trading for and extending veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf. They also added linebacker Malik Harrison, veteran cornerback Darius Slay Jr., and cornerback Brandin Echols.

The Steelers would have gotten a higher grade if they got a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback to man the ship ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

The Cincinnati Bengals had a season to forget in 2024. They missed out on the playoffs despite having a historically great offense.

The Bengals started the offseason by franchise tagging WR2 Tee Higgins, and later re-signing him. They also made Ja'Marr Chase the best paid non-quarterback in league history.

Other notable signings and re-signings include defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton, running back Samaje Perine, defensive lineman B.J. Hill, and tight end Mike Gesicki. However, questions remain about their defense heading into the 2025 regular season.

Cleveland Browns: C

The Cleveland Browns started free agency by making Myles Garrett the best paid defensive player in NFL history. How's that for keeping the face of your franchise happy?

They also added quarterback Kenny Pickett, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

However, there's still questions around their quarterback of the present and future. It'll probably be addressed via the upcoming draft.

