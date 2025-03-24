Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams: Jaguars get B- for improving O-line, Texans get E for doing the opposite, and more

The 2025 free agency has been as active as initially predicted. Over a two-week period, the teams in the AFC South have tinkered with their rosters to advance to the next level.

The Texans were the only team in the division to have a winning record in the 2024 regular season. The Colts, Jaguars and Titans all recorded less than nine wins and missed the playoffs.

With that in mind, let's look at the final free agency grades for the four AFC South franchises.

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams

Houston Texans: E

The Houston Texans' issues at offensive line in the 2024 regular season were well documented. How did they choose to address these issues? They decided to trade away two of their best O-line talents in Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green.

The Texans replaced Tunsil and Green with Cam Robinson and Ed Ingram. However, it's hard to see how those moves will benefit star quarterback C.J. Stroud in the 2025 season.

The only other notable move by the Texans was re-signing All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and trading in Super Bowl-winning safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Indianapolis Colts: C+

The Indianapolis Colts upgraded their secondary by adding safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. They also added a high-upside backup quarterback in Daniel Jones on a prove-it deal.

However, losing offensive linemen in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, plus edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, has to sting. The Colts will be a team to look out for in the upcoming draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B-

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the free agency window with a clear need for offensive line reinforcements. They did just that by signing Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, Robert Hainsey and Fred Johnson.

The Jaguars also beefed up the secondary by bringing in safety Eric Murray and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The Jaguars look primed to make a genuine post-season push in 2025.

Tennessee Titans: C-

The Tennessee Titans made two notable offensive line signings in preparation for Cam Ward's draft. Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. joins on a four-year deal, and guard Kevin Zeitler arrives on a one-year prove-it deal.

Another notable addition is veteran linebacker Cody Barton, who joins on a three-year, $21 million contract. However, the rest of the signings and re-signings don't exactly reinforce belief in the Titans' fan base for a stellar 2025.

