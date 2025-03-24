  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams: Jaguars get B- for improving O-line, Texans get E for doing the opposite and more

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams: Jaguars get B- for improving O-line, Texans get E for doing the opposite and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 24, 2025 17:10 GMT
Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams: Jaguars get B- for improving O-line, Texans get E for doing the opposite, and more
Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams

The 2025 free agency has been as active as initially predicted. Over a two-week period, the teams in the AFC South have tinkered with their rosters to advance to the next level.

Ad

The Texans were the only team in the division to have a winning record in the 2024 regular season. The Colts, Jaguars and Titans all recorded less than nine wins and missed the playoffs.

With that in mind, let's look at the final free agency grades for the four AFC South franchises.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC South teams

Houston Texans: E

The Houston Texans' issues at offensive line in the 2024 regular season were well documented. How did they choose to address these issues? They decided to trade away two of their best O-line talents in Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green.

The Texans replaced Tunsil and Green with Cam Robinson and Ed Ingram. However, it's hard to see how those moves will benefit star quarterback C.J. Stroud in the 2025 season.

Ad

The only other notable move by the Texans was re-signing All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and trading in Super Bowl-winning safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Indianapolis Colts: C+

The Indianapolis Colts upgraded their secondary by adding safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. They also added a high-upside backup quarterback in Daniel Jones on a prove-it deal.

However, losing offensive linemen in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, plus edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, has to sting. The Colts will be a team to look out for in the upcoming draft.

Ad
Ad

Jacksonville Jaguars: B-

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the free agency window with a clear need for offensive line reinforcements. They did just that by signing Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, Robert Hainsey and Fred Johnson.

The Jaguars also beefed up the secondary by bringing in safety Eric Murray and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The Jaguars look primed to make a genuine post-season push in 2025.

Tennessee Titans: C-

The Tennessee Titans made two notable offensive line signings in preparation for Cam Ward's draft. Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. joins on a four-year deal, and guard Kevin Zeitler arrives on a one-year prove-it deal.

Another notable addition is veteran linebacker Cody Barton, who joins on a three-year, $21 million contract. However, the rest of the signings and re-signings don't exactly reinforce belief in the Titans' fan base for a stellar 2025.

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी