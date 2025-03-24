Final Free Agency Grades for AFC West teams: Broncos get A for improving defense, Chiefs get A- for consolidating roster, and more

The 2025 free agency has been quite the experience. Over the last two weeks, teams in the AFC West have loaded up on talent in preparation for another regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have goals of getting back to the Super Bowl, the LA Chargers and Denver Broncos aim to be more competitive in the postseason, and the Las Vegas Raiders' goal is to make the playoffs. With that in mind, let's look at the final free agency grades for all four AFC West franchises.

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC West teams

Denver Broncos: A

The Denver Broncos focused on loading up on defense in this year's free agency. It was a necessity after lapses on the unit stopped them from having a more impressive 2024 season.

Sean Payton's team added safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw while it re-signed star defensive tackle D.J. Jones on a three-year deal. The Broncos also brought in veteran tight end Evan Engram on a two-year contract.

Denver looks significantly better after two weeks of free agency. The Broncos get an A for beefing up the defense and adding a safety blanket target for quarterback Bo Nix.

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

The Kansas City Chiefs entered free agency fresh off Super Bowl LIX heartbreak. Thus, Andy Reid's team knew that it needed to make some additions to keep the roster fresh and competitive.

However, most of the Chiefs' moves have been internal. They've retained linebacker Nick Bolton, franchise-tagged Trey Smith and re-signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquise Brown. External recruits are left tackle Jaylon Moore and Kristian Fulton.

The Chiefs don't get an A but rather an A- due to losing superstar offensive guard Joe Thuney and standout safety Justin Reid without bringing in replacements.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

The Las Vegas Raiders did some shopping for their new coach, Pete Carroll. They brought in safety Jeremy Chinn, offensive guard Alex Cappa, cornerback Eric Stokes and traded in for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Furthermore, the franchise re-signed defensive tackle Adam Butler, edge rusher Malcolm Koonce and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. These moves are underrated but should form the nucleus of an interesting rebuild as we wait for what Tom Brady and his front office do in the NFL draft.

LA Chargers: C

The Jim Harbaugh-led LA Chargers had a free agency window to forget. The franchise lost defensive stalwarts Joey Bosa and Poona Ford. Plus, wide receiver Josh Palmer and cornerback Kristian Fulton have exited the building.

Yes, the franchise made a few signings such as guard Mekhi Becton, cornerback Donte Jackson, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Mike Williams. However, the Chargers' investment in talent pales in comparison to their divisional rivals.

