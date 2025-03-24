Final Free Agency Grades for NFC South teams: Bucs get a B+ for keeping offensive core intact for 2025 and more

Although there are still a few top players unsigned in free agency, the majority of NFL teams have finished most of their business and are now concentrating mostly on the draft.

Therefore, this appears to be the ideal time to evaluate the free agency performances of the four NFC South teams.

The grades assigned to these teams in this article are not definitive, and it won't be clear until the new season begins how well their free agency has gone. It's still worthwhile to examine the reasons behind some free agency moves as well as the advantages and disadvantages of those moves.

2025 NFL free agency grades for NFC South teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

The Tampa Bay Bucs have at least ensured offensive continuity ahead of 2025 after re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson to three-year contract extensions.

Linebacker Haason Reddick is the team's most significant free-agent acquisition. He signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay, which is expected to strengthen the pass rush unit after a difficult campaign.

Atlanta Falcons: D

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Falcons were somewhat hamstrung by the fact that they had one of the league's smallest cap spaces coming into the 2025 NFL free agency.

Due to this, the team hasn't been able to adequately solve its defensive problems; its most notable additions to date have been LB Divine Deablo and DE Leonard Floyd.

Floyd and Deablo might prove to be valuable additions, but none of the other free agents the Falcons have signed thus far are expected to have a big influence in 2025.

The Falcons can still add players through the draft, free agency or possible trades, so fans don't need to freak out just yet.

Carolina Panthers: B

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn - Source: Imagn

It was clear coming into the offseason that the Carolina Panthers needed to improve their rushing offense after finishing 18th in the NFL in 2024 in rushing yards per game.

Rico Dowdle, who carried for 1,079 yards last season, was swiftly signed by the team to a one-year contract in an attempt to quickly address that need.

Additionally, the Panthers should have far more on-field competency than they did in 2024 after investing at safety with the signing of Tre'von Moehrig and adding depth at linebacker with the signing of Patrick Jones.

Carolina also gets bonus points for re-signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year contract extension following his 2024 season as the team's lone Pro Bowler.

New Orleans Saints: D

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young - Source: Imagn

Many anticipated that the New Orleans Saints would try to rid themselves of several of their existing players and start over during the offseason. However, that hasn't happened as the Saints have already retained several players they probably shouldn't have.

Although it still makes sense to keep a player like DE Chase Young, who is still young, there seems to be a less obvious reason for keeping TE Juwan Johnson and WR Dante Pettis.

The only apparent bright spot for New Orleans in free agency is that, despite not making the big, showy acquisitions that everyone was hoping for, they have filled some holes and added depth to the squad with the additions of S Justin Reid, CB Isaac Yiadom and WR Brandin Cooks.

