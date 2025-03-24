Final Free Agency Grades for NFC West teams: 49ers get an F for not adequately replacing lost players

Over two weeks have passed since the NFL's 2025 league year and free agency formally began. A number of players have already re-signed with their teams, while some have been cut or conditionally traded to other teams in anticipation of the upcoming season, making this offseason an already interesting one.

Ad

Even though several top players, like quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, are still available on the open market, this seems to be the appropriate time to evaluate how NFC West teams have handled free agency in 2025.

2025 NFL free agency grades for NFC West teams

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Rams: A-

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Rams have extended the contract of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and re-signed offensive tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year contract, defying expectations earlier in the offseason that they would let go of Stafford and start over.

Ad

Trending

In one of the most significant offseason free agency acquisitions, the Rams also brought in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp. Adams outperformed Kupp last season despite playing for two different teams and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, so that appears to be a good move.

By acquiring Poona Ford, who will most likely start at nose tackle, and center Coleman Shelton, the Rams have also been able to bolster the remainder of the team.

Ad

Seattle Seahawks: C

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Source: Imagn

The signing of quarterback Sam Darnold to replace Geno Smith, who reportedly initiated a move to the Las Vegas Raiders, is the Seahawks' most significant postseason acquisition to date.

Ad

Also, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, a new addition who is no longer performing at his best, are the only notable remaining members of the team's receiving corps after they traded away DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett.

Darnold's addition is logical, but the Hawks haven't given the quarterback enough offensive tools in free agency. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones have also been allowed to leave by the organization, and their supposed replacements don't seem to meet the team's most pressing needs yet.

Ad

Arizona Cardinals: B-

Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

With the additions of OLB Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson, the Arizona Cardinals have done well to address their defensive problems and should be a better team defensively than they were last season.

Ad

However, given that they carried the fifth-highest cap space in the league into free agency, the Cardinals have not added as much talent as many had anticipated. The good thing is that, except for linebacker Dennis Gardeck and guard Will Hernandez, the Cardinals haven't lost key players in free agency as well.

San Francisco 49ers: F

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn

One could argue that the San Francisco 49ers have had the worst free agency in the league given the long list of players they have lost since the start of the offseason and the lack of suitable replacements.

Ad

The Niners seem to have tightened their budget in anticipation of a major contract for quarterback Brock Purdy.

The team's 11 draft slots this year, which they almost certainly intend to utilize to cover the major holes on their roster, are the only plausible explanation for how awful they have been in free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.