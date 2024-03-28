Final NFL Free Agency Grades AFC East: Patriots' new era inspires little confidence, Jets get down to business

We’re inside a month from the NFL draft, and NFL Free Agency is slowing to a halt, so it’s a perfect time to reflect on the moves made and dollars spent.

Not all transactions are equal. Some teams spend like a drunken sailor, adding names to hype their fan bases, though these moves often go the way of a spilled drink. Others shrewdly guard their cap dollars and choose to secure their own players and build through the draft.

Regardless of team strategies, we fans get excited over players changing teams. It is exhilarating to see a longtime rival suddenly join your favorite squad. Will it lead to a Lombardi Trophy? That remains to be seen.

Let’s break down each division in the NFL and rank the team's moves thus far.

2024 NFL Free Agency grades: AFC East edition

Buffalo Bills: C+

Bills Mafia found out the hard way that the salary cap is indeed real. A mass exodus of fan favorites flowed out of Western New York quicker than you could jump through a table. The Bills lost long-time safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, along with oft-injured corner Tre’Davious White.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as the Bills locked up key pieces to their recent success. Extensions were handed out to defensive end A.J. Espenesa, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, and they made slot corner Taron Johnson the highest-paid nickel defender in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

The additions of receivers Mack Hollins and gadgetry Curtis Samuel will look to fill the shoes left by Gabe Davis, which shouldn’t be too hard.

The Super Bowl window is still open for the Bills, but it’s starting to snow in Buffalo and that window could be closing very soon.

Miami Dolphins: C

Losing a stud the likes of Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard is a hard pill to swallow. Miami will try to offset those losses with better overall depth on defense. The ‘fins additions of Jordan Poyer from rival Buffalo and former Commander Kendall Fuller will help to solidify a secondary that was top 12 in fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

The revamped offensive line will feature former Patriot guard Isaiah Winn and ex-Titan Aaron Brewer at center. They’ll try to clear a path for Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane who helped Miami to the league lead in rushing.

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

I liked some of the veteran pieces Miami added like tight end Jonnu Smith and edge Shaq Barrett. Smith will look to become involved in Mike McDaniel’s offense that to this point has forgotten the tight end position existed. Barrett will help a ‘fins pass rush that was decimated by injury last season.

New England Patriots: D

A new era dawns in New England as Bill Belichick and his treasure chest of Super Bowl rings are out, and Jerod Mayo takes the helm of a rebuilding former juggernaut. The biggest player news was the trade of quarterback Mac Jones. Owner Robert Kraft threw in the towel on the former first-round pick and shipped him off to Jacksonville. New England will likely draft their new signal caller very early on draft day. They also signed the very capable Jacoby Brissett to bridge the gap at QB. It will also be a challenge to replace Trent Brown at left tackle, who signed with the Bengals.

It was a very Pats like offseason otherwise. They re-signed edge rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings along with offensive guard Michael Onwenu. These are examples of unheralded talent developed by the Pats and rewarded with new deals.

On offense, we saw the additions of WR K.J. Osborn from Minnesota and RB Antonio Gibson, formerly of the Commanders. They’ll be interesting, if not uninspiring, options to help an anemic offense that a year ago featured zero imagination. Hopefully, that will change under the new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt.

New York Jets: A

I’ll give the Jets credit; they are going for it. They know the Aaron Rodgers experience could end like a bad trip at the "Darkness Retreat." It’s all about today for Gang Green. Their signings reflect their “win now” attitude.

Wideout Mike Williams was a surprise release by the Chargers, and their loss is the Jets' gain. Coming off a major injury, he’ll hope to be healthy enough to give Aaron Rodgers a legitimate second weapon on the outside.

The aging veteran carousel didn’t stop there. NY bolstered their woeful offensive line by adding tackles Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith, who immediately will improve upon the turnstiles employed in those positions a year ago. The problem again is age. Both Smith and Moses are 33. Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015.

I really liked the idea of adding Javon Kinlaw and Soloman Thomas across the defensive line. Chuck Clark is a savvy veteran safety who was desperately needed.

Losing Bryce Hall and Bryce Huff aren’t easy holes to fill, but the talent on the NY defense is still elite and if Rodgers can stay upright, a playoff run could be in order.