Final NFL Free Agency grades NFC North: Packers load up on talent, Bears set the stage for Caleb Williams

We’re inside a month from the NFL draft, and NFL Free Agency is slowing to a halt, so it’s a perfect time to reflect on the moves made and dollars spent.

Not all transactions are equal. Some teams spend like a drunken sailor, adding names to hype their fan bases, though these moves often go the way of a spilled drink. Others shrewdly guard their cap dollars and choose to secure their own players and build through the draft.

Regardless of team strategies, we fans get excited over players changing teams. It is exhilarating to see a longtime rival suddenly join your favorite squad. Will it lead to a Lombardi Trophy? That remains to be seen.

Let’s break down each division in the NFL and rank the team's moves thus far.

NFL Free Agency grades: NFC North

1] Chicago Bears: A

How can you not be excited about what the Bears front office is doing to reshape this roster? After a 7-10 finish, Chicago has a pair of top-10 picks (including number one overall). They’ll be dancing down Madison Avenue if Caleb Williams is finally the franchise quarterback they’ve longed for in the windy city.

The Bears moved on from QB Justin Fields and WR Darnell Mooney, but this Bears offense will be much improved in 2024. Adding potential Hall of Fame WR Keenan Allen to man the slot is a massive upgrade over anything the Bears have had inside for decades. Signing RB D’Andre Swift away from Philadelphia was a bit odd, being that the Bears already have similar backs in Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert. However, Swift’s contract ($15.3 million guaranteed) shows that the former Eagle will be the lead back in the foreseeable future.

The Bears bugaboo, of late, has been their leaky offensive line. They traded for center Ryan Bates and re-signed Matt Pryor. With the 9th overall pick, it wouldn’t shock me to see the Bears go with a tackle after cutting stalwart Cody Whitehair.

Chicago also moved on from safety Eddie Jackson but signed aging former All-Pro Kevin Byard. Paying corner Jaylon Johnson (4 years, $76 million) was a no-brainer move.

2] Detroit Lions: B

The Lions felt the sting that so many other successful teams endure in the offseason—they lost really good players. On the flip side, other talents now want to call Detroit home.

After losing guards Jonah Jackson (LA Rams) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (take that spellcheck!), Detroit will have to shore up its line, which ranked among the league’s best a year ago. Veteran Kevin Zeitler was brought in to take over for Jackson, who was one of the league’s elite interior linemen. I’d expect Detroit to be all-in on OL depth during the upcoming draft.

The Lions also lost cornerback Cam Sutton and safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Will Harris, and Tracy Walker from a secondary that allowed the fourth-most passing yards last season. Long-time Tampa Bay Buc Carlton Davis was traded for, and Amik Robinson was signed to fill the starting roles.

The roar in Mo’ Town you’ll hear next fall will come from opposing QBs running from newly acquired defensive lineman D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport.

Undoubtedly, the biggest free agent move was bringing back offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who spurned offers from several teams to become a head coach.

3] Green Bay Packers: B

The philosophy in Green Bay has long been to build through the NFL Draft. They’ve done a great job, as their team is loaded with young and inexpensive talent. That allowed the Packers to splurge on an upgrade at running back this offseason with Josh Jacobs (4 years, $48 million) and safety Xavier McKinney (4 years, $67 million).

Green Bay is in prime shape to win now, as it has a quarterback on a team-friendly deal, and its top three receivers combined have a cap hit of $5.25 million.

I even like the addition of kicker Greg Joseph to solidify what was a shaky position for the Pack a year ago. It was a great offseason without having to do too much. They’ve replaced players who left with equal or upgraded talents. The offensive line will be tested as three contributors from last year’s unit have moved on.

5] Minnesota Vikings: B+

A LOT is going on in Minnesota these days. They had an eventful offseason that saw them say goodbye to their franchise QB and several long-time stars like Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport.

It remains to be seen if newly signed QB Sam Darnold will start or if he’s a placeholder for whomever they select in the upcoming draft. Regardless of who is under center, he’ll be handing off to a new starting running back as former rival Aaron Jones was signed away from the Packers.

Defensively, the Vikings lost three edge rushers, three defensive linemen, and three linebackers. That’s why the SKOL squad spent big money on DE Jonathan Greenard (4 years, $76 million), LBs Blake Cashman (3 years, $22 million), and Andrew Van Ginkel (2 years, $20 million).

The only thing keeping the Vikes from an A is the uncertainty surrounding losing Kirk Cousins and the lack of a great choice to replace him at the moment.