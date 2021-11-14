Is Aaron Rodgers playing on Sunday against the Seahawks?

Aaron Rodgers' rollercoaster ride may finally be coming to an end. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' quarterback coming off a controversial start to November, has remained asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today.

Rodgers has met all of the NFL's return-to-play policies, which include a 10-day quarantine period for unvaccinated players that test positive for the virus. Should the Packers activate him by 4 p.m. ET, he would be eligible to play in Sunday's big NFC showdown between the Packers and the Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is back in the building and set to be activated from the COVID list and will start Sunday against the #Seahawks , per sources.Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is back in the building and set to be activated from the COVID list and will start Sunday against the #Seahawks, per sources. Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers has been embroiled in controversy after his positive test, one that came with the reveal that he lied about his COVID-19 vaccination status, claiming to instead be "immunized" against the virus after undergoing homeopathic treatments. With his dishonesty came numerous violations of the NFL's policies for unvaccinated players, including appearing maskless at postgame press conferences. Rodgers and teammate Allen Lazard (who likewise tested positive), were each fined $14,650 for violations of such policies, mainly stemming from a Halloween party they attended. The relatively low fine has been criticized by players and NFL executives alike.

With Rodgers unable to play last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers (7-2) turned to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love in his place. Kansas City won 13-7 in Love's first NFL start. The Packers' playoff positioning is relatively safe as they lead the NFC North by 3.5 games entering Week 10 action.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said that while Rodgers was not allowed into the team facility during prep for Seattle this week, he was a full participant in virtual meetings. LaFleur hinted that Rodgers would reassume his starting duties but prepared with Love as the starting quarterback in case of any unforeseen developments.

LaFleur said of Rodgers' status this week, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN:

"Communication's been there. He's been in every meeting. He's been engaged. So, it's just he's not with his guys out on the field. That's the dynamic that you never know. But we're fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a ton of ball, so we're pretty confident that, provided he checks out well, he can go out there and play at a high level."

