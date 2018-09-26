NFL: Meet The First Female NFL Commentators

Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm, courtesy of Amazon

It was recently announced that Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer would become the first female NFL broadcasting duo as they are set to commentate on a multitude of Thursday Night Football games.

The duo will begin commentating on this Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams which was already a highly anticipated game between two of the strongest teams in the league and now, with the new commentating duo, there is more reason to become excited about it.

Both women are experts in the field with Storm currently working with ESPN and Kremmer currently working directly with the NFL Network, however, she has broadcasted Super Bowls, the NBA finals, the Stanley Cup and many other prestigious events making her one of the most experienced broadcasters around. In addition to this, she was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in August for her 30 years of service to the NFL broadcasting team making her credentials almost unbeatable.

As part of the new deal between Amazon Prime and the NFL to stream TNF games, the duo will be one of 4 different commentating pairings that viewers can choose from including Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, announcers from Britain, a Spanish broadcast or Strom and Kremer. This setup will continue to be available for the next 11 weeks on Thursday Nights.

This is a momentous occasion as this shows the NFL and the broadcasting industry are taking steps to diversify and broaden the talent they use and it shows the industry is becoming less male-dominated. Although it may be less significant than immediately thought (as viewers can still listen to the regular duo if Aikman and Buck), the TNF spot also adds to the immensity of the occasion as all the leagues attention will be on this one game, giving the duo of Storm and Kremer a larger audience and platform to perform on.

No matter what actually happens on the field Thursday night, it is set to be a historic night in TV history.