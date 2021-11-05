NFL Week 9: 5 must-watch games featuring Packers vs Chiefs

The NFL gets downright spooky after Halloween.

With the de facto midway point of the season on its way, the holidays could only spell doom for those at the cusp of postseason discussions, even with an extra wild card afforded to each conference.

Things get rolling tonight with a Thursday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network), but five Sunday games could cause some major upheavals in the playoff picture...

5 NFL games to watch this Sunday as the post-Halloween slate begins

#1 - Atlanta (3-4) @ New Orleans (5-2) (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

The NFC South rivalry features two teams going in opposite directions: The Falcons' postseason push hit a snag via a heartbreaking loss to fellow divisional foes from Carolina while the hosting Saints are riding high after a crucial victory over the defending champions from Tampa Bay.

New Orleans has a relatively healthy lead in the wild-card chase (two games up on Atlanta, Minnesota, and San Francisco, the first teams out) but medical setbacks have cast an unwanted spotlight upon them: WR Michael Thomas recently announced he is done for the season while the post-Jameis Winston quarterback depth chart features Trevor Siemian working with the recovering Taysom Hill.

#2 - Cleveland (4-4) @ Cincinnati (5-3) (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The result of this Ohio civil war will have major ramifications. Cleveland's dream resurgent season is tipping toward the point of oblivion after losses in three of their last four games, and that was before the Odell Beckham Jr. issue rose to the surface.

Meanwhile, the Bengals' honeymoon amongst observers came to an end on Halloween when they were the victims of Mike White's breakout party in East Rutherford. Dealing a critical blow to their rivals' season would be a terrific way to enter into their bye week.

#3 - Arizona (7-1) @ San Francisco (3-4) (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Reality hit for the Cardinals last Thursday night as their run of perfection came to an end against the Green Bay Packers. Although San Francisco expects to see dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray, an ankle injury sustained on the ill-fated final play against the Packers leaves his status in doubt (tenured NFL veteran Colt McCoy is the next man in line).

The hosting 49ers might be facing an early elimination game, though they reinserted themselves into the postseason conversation with a healthy win in Chicago last weekend. Putting a major dent in the 49ers' postseason dreams would be sweet revenge for the Cardinals, as a 20-12 defeat in Glendale last December did the same for their late chances.

The 49ers were previously victims of the Cardinals' perfect start, falling 17-10 on Oct. 10.

#4 - Green Bay (7-1) @ Kansas City (4-4) (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

The football-loving public has once again been denied a meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, but there's still plenty to talk about in this interconference showdown and rematch of the original Super Bowl/AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Rodgers' controversial departure over a positive COVID-19 diagnosis (and falsehoods regarding his vaccination status) has set the stage for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to make his first professional start.

Kansas City, an odd team out in the NFL's expanded wild card picture, got back in the win column on Monday, but a sloppy showing against the inferior New York Giants (two turnovers) did little to inspire the idea of a return to form.

#5 - Tennessee (6-2) @ LA Rams (7-1) (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Life after Derrick Henry begins in another Super Bowl reunion at the NFL's weekly Sunday night showcase. Tennessee is the new toast of the conference after stealing an overtime victory over Indianapolis.

The Titans have added Adrian Peterson, one of the all-time leading rushers in NFL history, but this could be a big opportunity for Ryan Tannehill to prove his value.

The Rams are back in the NFC West divisional title hunt after Arizona's loss and could be showcasing newcomer Von Miller after a trade with the Denver Broncos put them all in on a run to Super Bowl LVI.

