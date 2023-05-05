In the generation where quarterbacks' yearly wages are an all-time high, some NFL teams have to bite the bullet to stay competitive. Some NFL teams panic and think about security rather than ability and some bring in QB's as depth or leaders to young team-mate quarterbacks. Let's take a look at five free agents for 2024 and what their fate might be.

#1 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is, by far, the most expensive quarterback on this list. Cousins is guaranteed to earn $35 million in 2023. This comes off the back of signing a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018, followed by a two-year, $66 million deal. Cousins has led the Vikings to the playoffs twice in 2019 and 2022. The Vikings pulled off a win in the 2019 divisional round after a game-winning drive led by Cousins in overtime, before getting run all over by the 49ers the next week.

Cousins had good seasons in 2020 and 2021 but missed the playoffs in both of those years. The Vikings rebounded in 2022 making the playoffs, but Cousins and Co. crumbled in their first playoff game against the Giants.

The Vikings selected QB Jaren Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He is probably not their next franchise quarterback, but his selection shows they are ready for a change at the position. There is no world where Cousins returns to the Vikings after the 2023 season.

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers

The Titans made their plans clear in the 2022 draft, selecting QB Will Levis in the second round. Tannehill is guaranteed $29.5 million in 2023. Tannehill only played 12 games last season and missed the win and in game against the Jaguars in Week 18. As a result of the loss, the Titans missed the playoffs after going one and done as the one seed the previous year.

With the Titans' new stadium being approved, it's clear Ryan Tannehill will never play there as a Titans QB. Will Levis will be the starting quarterback for the Titans in 2024 for sure. However, a change mid-season can't be ruled out whether for a Tannehill injury or poor performance.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The cult hero signed with the Steelers in 2022 and became their starter after Big Ben's retirement. Meanwhile, rookie QB Kenny Pickett would sit for a year and learn. However, that is not how things played out. Trubisky exited the fourth game of the season due to injury. He would feature in a win over Tampa Bay and games against Baltimore and Carolina, but Pickett is the man going forward in Pittsburgh.

Trubisky will have to sit behind Pickett in 2023. Trubisky's only hope of playing is if Pickett gets injured along the way. Trubisky will take his guaranteed $7 million dollars and will have to look for a new team in 2024.

#4 - Marcus Mariota

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

Mariota was a starter in 2023 with a Falcons offense well suited to him. The team drew up a lot of handoffs to running backs and QB run plays for Mariota. An ok season for Mariota was tampered with because he missed the final four games due to injury, and rookie QB Desmond Ridder played in Mariota's place.

Arthur Smith confirmed in the 2023 off-season Ridder would be the starting QB for the Falcons in 2023, which enabled Mariota to move to the Eagles during the 2023 free agency period to serve as backup to Jalen Hurts. Mariota is well suited to the Eagles' offensive scheme but so is newly-paid Jalen Hurts. Mariota may play if Hurts gets injured in 2023. At $5 million guaranteed and a scheme fit, I think the Eagles will keep Mariota as backup past 2023.

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

The only quarterback of these five to lead a team to a Super Bowl win, Foles will always be a legend in Philadelphia. The Eagles QB almost did it again in 2018, when the team was moments away from going to the NFC Championship game. Foles had two irrelevant years in 2020 and 2021 with the Jaguars and Bears. Foles signed for the Colts in 2022.

Foles only played two games in 2022 behind Matt Ryan. The Colts selected QB Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the 2023 draft. This allows Nick Foles to take his guaranteed $3 million dollars and either find another team or head to retirement as a Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP.

