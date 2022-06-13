Looking at the five NFL teams that are most likely to be sold next following the Broncos' record-breaking sale

Here's a look at the five NFL teams that are most likely to be sold next following the Broncos' record-breaking sale. It is rare for an NFL team to transform ownership, but that is exactly what happened this week when Rob Walton acquired the right to purchase the Denver Broncos for a final bid of $4.65 billion.

The sale price of the Broncos is probably an exciting price to look at for the other 31 NFL owners. The price captured the fact that teams are worth more than most people originally thought. For the 2021 season, the Broncos had an estimated value of $3.75 billion. According to Forbes, their real value was $4.65 billion, as it was what Walton wanted to pay.

In early April, the Broncos were supposed to be sold for just over $4 billion, but the team helped to push the price up, which is a hot item that will not go on sale frequently. Basically, the value of each franchise has increased, which could encourage one or two NFL owners to also cash in and profit considerably from the sale.

Five NFL teams that are most likely to be sold

New Orleans Saints defence.

The Saints may not be the next NFL team to be sold, but it will definitely come to the market in the future. The current owner made it clear in September 2021 when she revealed her plans to replace the franchise. In an interview with the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the 75-year-old said that after her death, the team would definitely be sold, and all proceeds would be donated to various local charities.

Seattle Seahawks palyers celebrating.

Seattle Seahawks

The team is now run by Jody Allen. She's the younger sister of Paul Allen, the former Seahawks owner who died in October 2018. The NFL team is now owned by the Paul Allen trust, which Jody manages. There seemed to be an assumption that the Seahawks could be sold, but there was no clear evidence that this would materialize. However, at least one person who knows how the Paul Allen Trust operates seems to think that the team will be sold and that it may be realized soon.

The trust, which also owns the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, could be sold shortly after Nike founder Phil Knight offered to buy the trust in early June.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields calling shots in the huddle.

Chicago Bears

It's unclear what will happen to the Bears when the team's owner, Virginia McCaskey (99), leaves. There was speculation last summer that the Bears would be auctioned, but the story has watered down in recent months.

At this point, selling an NFL team will bring huge profits to the McCaskey family. The Bears were speculated to be worth around $4.075 billion towards the end of the 2021 season, but they will likely sell for more if they are sold in the next 12 months. If the Bears sell for a price close to that amount, it will create a considerable profit for the family. This would be especially true considering George Halas purchased the team for only $100 in 1920.

Los Angeles Chargers defence celebrating.

Dean Spanos has claimed that he would never sell the team. However, since he's now bound by unfortunate legal conditions, he might change his mind. Spanos' main problem is that his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian, filed a lawsuit against him.

The Chargers have one of the most unique settings in the NFL. The Spanos family has owned the team since Alex Spanos bought 60% of the team for $70 million in 1984. Over the years, Spanos eventually bought up 96% of the team, handing it over to succeeding family members when he passed away in October of 2018.

Berberian's son, Dean Spanos, is also in a position to challenge the deficit and penalty of the $5.8 million inheritance tax, and if the team's financial problems worsen, there may be another reason for the sale.

If any of the lawsuits present unfavorable conditions, Dean Spanos may decide that it would be easier to cash in and sell since the NFL team is currently such a hot commodity. If the Chargers were sold for $4 billion, each family member's 15% share would be worth $600 million.

Washington Commanders football team.

Washington Commanders

Dan Snyder is unlikely to sell the team, but if another NFL owner comes in and kicks the team out, it could result in a sale. His tenure as the owner has been an absolute disaster, and things have been getting worse over the past 12 months. Last July, the franchise was fined $10 million following an NFL investigation into suspected workplace scandals, including sexual harassment. After the findings were released, Snyder was ordered to abandon the team's daily operations.

If the investigation reveals that Snyder knew about the situation, he may find his team to be worth a lot less than he initially might have thought.

